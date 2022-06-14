Migrants, people of color vulnerable to white extremists groups along US-Mexico border

Rick Jervis, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Groups of violent, white-majority vigilante groups are increasingly patrolling areas along the U.S.-Mexican border, posing a risk to migrants and people of color, according to watchdog groups.

In parts of Texas, vigilante groups are targeting asylum seekers by detaining them while armed with weapons and using anti-immigrant rhetoric such as "invasion" to describe migrants at the border, said Kate Huddleston, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. She pointed to Operation Lone Star, an initiative launched by Gov. Greg Abbott to bolster border enforcement with National Guardsmen, as adding fuel to the racial tensions often driving these incidents.

"We're really concerned," Huddleston said. "We're seeing an alarming rise in white supremacist rhetoric."

Dylan Corbett, executive director of the Hope Border Institute, an El Paso-based migrant advocacy group, said he and his clients have been repeatedly threatened by white supremacists and vigilante cells – armed groups who apprehend undocumented migrants crossing into the United States and regularly prowl the border near El Paso.

Anti-immigrant extremists have surrounded him and his group in pickup trucks while brandishing long rifles during prayer sessions at the border wall. They have used smartphones to film and intimidate the aid workers as they handed out sandwiches to migrants at the border.

The reports of local tensions come as the Department of Homeland Security released a bulletin earlier this week that said homegrown violent extremists may be targeting migrants and other groups, fueled in part by online conspiracy theories.

The memo warned that "some domestic violent extremists have expressed grievances related to their perception that the U.S. government is unwilling or unable to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and have called for violence to stem the flow of undocumented migrants to the United States."

The bulletin also warned that, in the midst of a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case about abortion rights, advocates both for and against abortion have urged violence on public forums. Statistics gathered by the National Abortion Federation have shown recent rises in clinic trespassing and obstruction, death threats, and mail and internet harassment.

National Guardsmen stand watch over a fence near the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered thousands of Guardsmen to help patrol the Texas-Mexico border.
National Guardsmen stand watch over a fence near the International Bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered thousands of Guardsmen to help patrol the Texas-Mexico border.

Record number of migrants crossing US-Mexico border

The threat of U.S. extremist groups targeting people of color is a slight departure from typical DHS memos, which often warn of foreign terrorist threats or drug cartel violence against asylum-seekers. Acknowledgment that homegrown extremists could be targeting migrants comes as President Joe Biden's administration continues to try to navigate around Trump administration-era border policies and instill a more humane immigration approach.

Supporters of the president have applauded efforts to do away with the former policies, such as Remain in Mexico, which returns most asylum-seekers to northern Mexican towns to await their U.S. immigration hearings. Critics complain that Biden is allowing too many asylum-seekers into the country and his policies encourage more to make the dangerous trek from Central and South America to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Border agents and officials have encountered nearly 1.3 million asylum seekers at the southwest border so far this fiscal year, on pace to surpass the record 1.5 million encountered last year.

In El Paso, Corbett called the DHS memo "a movement in the right direction." He said his community was shaken in 2019 when a gunman who posted white supremacy theories opened fire inside an El Paso Walmart, killing 23 people, most of them Latinos.

"It's sobering to see it in print and a part of the reality we live in in this country and on the border," Corbett said of the memo.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting on May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A new DHS memo warns that other attackers may use similar racist conspiracy theories allegedly used by the Buffalo shooter to rationalize attacks against people of color.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff visit a memorial near the site of the Buffalo supermarket shooting on May 28, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. A new DHS memo warns that other attackers may use similar racist conspiracy theories allegedly used by the Buffalo shooter to rationalize attacks against people of color.

The memo points to recent mass shootings by lone gunmen against communities of color, such as the shooting last month at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed and three others injured, and the 2019 El Paso shooting, both of which were allegedly motivated by racist conspiracy theories.

White terror groups pretend to be law enforcement

Huddleston, of the ACLU, said the DHS warning coincides with upticks in threats and attacks on migrants at or near the border this year from extremist groups. Under Abbott's order, the state began arresting migrants and prosecuting them on trespassing charges. A lawsuit filed in April is challenging the arrests.

"We've seen an alarming presence of white vigilante groups at the border acting in a quasi-law enforcement capacity,"  Huddleston said. "We are very concerned about the potential for violence."

Equally concerning is the support the groups at times get from local law enforcement agencies. In Kinney County in south Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe has at times voiced support for the groups, she said. In a November post on its Facebook page, the Kinney County Sheriff's Office reposted a video of a group of undocumented migrants trekking past deer stands on private property. The caption read: "Gotta love deer hunting in South Texas." Coe's office did not return a request for comment.

"That post is suggesting implicitly that migrants are comparable to deer and should be shot," Huddleston said. "That kind of casual dehumanizing rhetoric is something we’re seeing a significant uptick in."

A month after the video was posted, federal agents in Kinney County arrested Lucas Denney of the Patriot Boys of North Texas militia for his alleged role in last year's assault on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. At the time of the arrest, Denney was patrolling a private ranch in Kinney County, according to social media reports.

Analysts say some of the same extremists who stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, may also be participating in vigilante patrol groups targeting migrants on the border.
Analysts say some of the same extremists who stormed the U.S. Capitol building in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, may also be participating in vigilante patrol groups targeting migrants on the border.

That same month, the ACLU and other human rights organizations filed a complaint to the U.S. Department of Justice, requesting that it investigate Texas state agencies and local governments involved in arresting immigrants.

Rachel Carroll Rivas, senior research analyst at the Southern Poverty Law Center, said her group has seen a recent shift in vigilante activity from Arizona to Texas. Though the groups' numbers remain relatively small, they are actively recruiting like-minded people from around the country to come to the border and patrol for migrants, she said.

Many of the online posts by vigilante groups and white nationalists center on what is known as the "great replacement" theory, a false belief that people of color are being brought into the United States to replace white voters and achieve a political agenda, Rivas said.

The recent DHS memo is encouraging, she said, but the false theories and threats toward people of color have been percolating for years.

"DHS is acknowledging a threat that has been present for years," Rivas said. "They're a bit late to the game."

Follow Jervis on Twitter: @MrRJervis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: People of color face threats from violent extremists, DHS warns

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cindy Crawford just recreated her iconic '90s Pepsi ad

    Cindy Crawford, 55, recreates her iconic 1992 Pepsi ad for charity, and she looks fitter than ever. The model is a fan of boxing to stay fit.

  • Mass. teen arrested after running boat aground off Lake Sunapee

    A Mass. teen was arrested after running a boat aground off Lake Sunapee on Saturday night.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Charlottetown Islanders coach proud of team following 'historic season'

    The head coach of the Charlottetown Islanders says he's proud of what his team accomplished this year despite a bittersweet ending to a "historic season." The Islanders made it to the QMJHL final for the first time in their 19-year history following a season that saw them win a 48 regular-season games, a team record. After dropping the first three games of the championship series against the Shawinigan Cataractes, the Islanders escaped elimination by routing their opponents 7-0 in Game 4. It was

  • Defending world champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes open beach volleyball worlds with dominant victory

    Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes began the defence of their world title with a dominant win on Day 1 at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy on Friday. The Canadian duo defeated Australia's Georgia Johnson and Alisha Stevens 21-17, 21-6 in women's pool play. Pavan and Humana-Paredes won their their first beach volleyball tour title since the 2019 Vienna Major last week, outlasting Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil in three sets at the Pr

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of