Migrants leave Martha’s Vineyard for military base on Cape Cod

Bianca Padró Ocasio
·1 min read

After two full days of sheltering in a Martha’s Vineyard Episcopalian parish, a group of traveling migrants from Venezuela was bused and ferried off the Massachusetts island on Friday morning.

Amid teary-eyed farewell hugs, volunteers who had worked around the clock to provide shelter, food, clothing and other basic necessities to the 48 migrants waved goodbye as they loaded onto buses. Staff at the St. Andrews Episcopalian Church in Edgartown told reporters the busing was voluntary.

“My heart breaks for them because they were not the first priority,” said Lisa Belcastro, one of the volunteers at St. Andrews. “They’re in my heart forever.”

A Venezuelan migrant is led onto a bus at St. Andrews Episcopal Church on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Edgartown, Mass on the island of Martha’s Vineyard. A group of 48 migrants was flown to the island from Texas earlier this week, leaving them stranded. They are now being transferred to a military base in Cape Cod.
Domingo Cruz, president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, met with the migrants Friday morning before they left. The families were being taken to the island’s Steamship Authority Vineyard Haven terminal, where they left for Joint Base Cape Cod, a Massachusetts National Guard facility, attorneys said. The base is about 60 miles from both Boston and Providence, Rhode Island.

READ MORE: ‘Sadistic lie.’ Venezuelans flown to Martha’s Vineyard search for a way off the island

From there, Cruz said attorneys and state officials would arrange to help them find accommodations in Massachusetts or out of state.

Many of them say they are headed to Florida cities, Cruz said, where they have friends or family.

“The irony is that Governor [Ron] DeSantis paid for them to be brought here,” Cruz said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

