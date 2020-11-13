Migrants deaths lorry driver reported ‘problem’ of ‘dead bodies’, court told

A smuggler has described the moment a lorry driver told him: “I have a problem here – dead bodies in the trailer.”

Gheorghe Nica, 43, is accused of the manslaughter of the Vietnamese nationals who suffocated as they were transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex.

The British Romanian has admitted helping in two successful people-smuggling trips but denied being involved in the tragedy on October 23 last year.

Giving evidence in his Old Bailey trial, mechanic Nica described the moment he realised things had gone “very, very bad”.

He told jurors he had agreed for Maurice Robinson to park his lorry at a yard in Orsett, Essex, at 1am on October 23, at a meeting the evening before with his friend Marius Draghici.

Nica said he assumed it was to do with an “expensive” load of cigarettes or alcohol.

Early the next day, Robinson picked up a trailer-load of migrants from Purfleet port and stopped in Eastern Avenue, having been instructed by haulier boss Ronan Hughes to “give them air quickly”.

At 1.13am, Robinson opened the trailer door, took a step back and stood for 90 seconds before closing the door and getting back into the cab.

Five minutes after Robinson made the grim discovery, Nica phoned him.

Nica told jurors: “Draghici rang me, asked what’s going on with Mo? Ring him, find out if he’s coming or not.

“I called Robinson and I say ‘Well. What’s going on? Are you coming or not?’

“And he just said ‘I don’t know, I don’t know’.

“I said ‘Listen are you ok there?’ And I thought in my mind he might be stopped by police or customs.”

Asked if Robinson spoke much during that call, Nica said: “Not really. I feel like something was not right with him.”

The defendant went on: “He did call me back after 10 minutes and again I answered the call.

“I said ‘What’s going on?’ and he said ‘I have a problem here’.

“I said ‘Are you still coming?’

“(He said) ‘I don’t know. I have a problem here – dead bodies in the trailer.

Aftab Jafferjee QC, defending, asked: “What was your reaction to that?”

Nica replied: “I said ‘Listen, what do you mean dead bodies?

“He said ‘Yeah, there are too many’.

“I said ‘Ring the ambulance, ring the police, do not move at all’.

