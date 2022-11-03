Migrants could get £6,000 payouts over alleged unlawful detention at Manston

Migrants board a bus to leave the Manston processing site - Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images Europe

Migrants could get £6,000 payouts as the Home Office faces legal action over their alleged unlawful detention at the crisis-hit Manston asylum processing centre.

The charity Detention Action disclosed on Thursday that it had sent an urgent pre-action letter to Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, on behalf of a woman migrant detained “beyond statutory time limits” at the centre.

The charity, which halted the Government’s Rwanda asylum flights after legal action, also cited the camp’s “egregiously defective” conditions including infectious diseases due to overcrowding and poor sanitation, inadequate safeguards for children and allowing men, women and children to sleep alongside each other.

If successful, Channel migrants at the centre could get £6,000 compensation for being unlawfully detained for 24 hours under the legal precedent of established case law, tapering down per day for any further detention time.

The action centres on allegations that Mrs Braverman breached rules requiring migrants to be released from the centre on a disused airfield at Manston, Kent, within 24 hours.

By Sunday, there were 4,000 migrants on the site, which was designed for just 1,500, with some having been kept on it for more than four weeks. An urgent operation by the Home Office has seen more than 500 transferred to hotels or other accommodation in the past three days.

Suella Braverman arrives by helicopter at Manston Airfield on Thursday - Dan Kitwood/ Getty Images Europe

On Monday, Mrs Braverman was forced to publicly deny claims that she failed to act on legal advice warning her that Manston was breaching the law and that she blocked the release of migrants in an effort to reduce the £5.6 million a day bill for housing them in hotels.

The action could force the disclosure of internal home office documents as well as the legal advice exposing ministers’ alleged mishandling of the issue. A second, separate judicial review is also expected to be sought by the PCS union representing Border Force offices. It was party to the challenge over the Rwanda flights.

Story continues

The individual woman claimant is a national of a non-European country. Most of the Channel migrants are from Albania, Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq. Albanians now account for as many as 60 per cent, with 12,000 of the record 40,000 that have crossed so far this year from the Balkan state.

James Wilson, deputy director of detention action, said: “We have taken this action out of serious concern for the welfare of thousands of people, including children, still being detained at Manston for periods far beyond legal limits.

“We are calling on the Home Secretary to declare that anyone held at Manston for more than 24 hours is being detained unlawfully. We are also asking that the Home Secretary allow access to the facility for organisations qualified to provide support in immigration detention settings.”