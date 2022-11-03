Migrants being ‘actively encouraged’ to leave Manston asylum centre

Charles Hymas
·6 min read
Migrants gather their belongings before leaving the Manston immigration short-term holding facility in Kent - PA
Migrants are being “actively encouraged” to leave the crisis-hit Manston asylum centre as long as they can provide an address, Border Force, council and charity sources have told The Telegraph.

In apparent relaxation, they claimed hundreds of migrants - many of them Albanian - had been allowed to freely leave without follow-up checks as part of a drive to tackle chronic overcrowding at the processing centre.

They have been released if they can provide an address where they can live and agree to report to an immigration office, but there is no obligation for officials to check the locations given to them by migrants prior to their departure.

The numbers at Manston - which is sited on a disused airfield in Kent - rose to 4,100 on Sunday, at least 2,500 over its capacity, but has now been slashed down to 2,700 in five days after warnings that the delays in processing the migrants and finding them alternative accommodation was potentially unlawful.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, on Thursday toured the site for two hours, meeting staff and migrants after flying in on a military helicopter accompanied by Dan O’Mahoney, the Channel Threat Commander, who had shown her the key deployments on the coast and sea to combat the surge in migrant crossings.

However, in a letter to Mrs Braverman, 14 council leaders in Kent warned: “We have hundreds of mostly Albanian [migrants] not claiming asylum and being bailed and dropped at mid-Kent train stations with no follow up where they go or if they leave Kent.”

Suella Braverman arrives in a Chinook helicopter for a visit to the Manston immigration short-term holding facility in Kent - PA
Suella Braverman meets with Border Force and operational officials in Dover
Suella Braverman meets with Border Force and operational officials in Dover

A Border Force source said: “Staff are under so much pressure to get people out of Manston that everyone is panicking and all the bits of the jigsaw are not coming together.

“They are asking them if they have got an address, giving them an immigration bail form and as long as they can say they have somewhere to stay, they are being released. That’s why you have migrants turning up in the middle of the night at immigration centres or stations.”

A charity source said: “They appear to be actively encouraging it. Basically, they have said to people if you have an address you can go to it, but they haven’t checked if they have one.”

Eleven migrants were left stranded at Britain’s busiest coach station on Tuesday afternoon after they told officials they had homes to go to and were granted immigration bail. They were driven from the Manston centre to Victoria bus station in central London and left there with nowhere to stay.

The men were spotted wandering around the area by a volunteer for a homeless charity who called the Home Office. British Transport Police said officers dealt with them at 10.30pm after being called to the scene. The 11 men were eventually put in taxis at 1am on Wednesday and taken to a hotel in Norwich.

Hassibullah Bick, 24, a student from Kabul, Afghanistan, who was left stranded on Tuesday night, said on Thursday he had been “delighted” to leave Manston, thinking he was being rehoused in a London hotel. Instead, he said, he was ordered off the coach at Victoria and onto the street.

Mr Bick said he hoped he would be able to find relatives including an uncle who lives in London. He was subsequently put in a taxi and is now staying at a Holiday Inn Express, which has housed up to 170 asylum seekers since September in Norwich.

He said: “They told us we were going to a hotel on Tuesday night. Then when we got to Victoria station, the bus driver told us to get out. He said, ‘You go outside and find your way yourself’. When I left the bus, I didn’t do anything. We did not know where to go or what to do. It was difficult for me and also I am very sick.”

Migrants board a bus to leave a holding facility at Manston - Getty Images Europe
Afghan men who were taken away from the Manston migrant processing centre to London, but were left with nowhere to stay, wait outside upon their return to the centre - Reuters
A second group of migrants - in this case three Afghan men - claim to have been dropped at Victoria station on the same day. With nowhere to go, they said they made their way back to Manston after catching a train back to Dover.

A Home Office spokesman said:  “The welfare of those in our care is of the utmost importance and asylum seekers are only released from Manston when we have assurances that they have accommodation to go to. Any suggestion otherwise is wrong.

“We worked at pace to find accommodation for the individuals as soon as we were notified, and they are now being supported.” A Home Office source added: “They told us they had accommodation with friends or family available to them.”

Ms Braverman, who was reinstated to her ministerial post just over a week ago, met Border Force teams in Dover to discuss Channel crossings operations before visiting Manston.

The Home Secretary shied away from the media as she visited Dover’s Western Jet Foil site - the scene of a petrol bomb attack on Sunday - amid concerns of rising far-Right activity fuelled by the failure to control the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.

Arriving during a heavy downpour of rain, and accompanied by an entourage of staff, she spent about half an hour being shown around the facility, where migrants are first taken after arriving on the south coast, and briefly boarded a docked patrol boat.

She then met the Dover coastguard, before flying to Manston in a Chinook, a decision defended by officials as necessary to understand the logistics and scale of the problem as it emerged the helicopter costs about £3,500 an hour to fly.

Sir Roger Gale, the local North Thanet Tory MP who has been highly critical of the failure to reduce overcrowding, welcomed her visit. “For me, the important thing is that she has seen for herself the conditions under which human beings are living, including toddlers.”

Craig Mackinlay, MP for South Thanet, warned the Conservatives risk losing “dozens” of seats at the next general election if ministers do not take action over the migrant crisis because of the threat of a new Ukip-style party.

Mr Mackinlay, who sits on the board of the European Research Group of Conservative MPs in Parliament, warned that a Nigel Farage-style party could pick up votes from Tory voters frustrated about Government inaction.

Edi Rama, the prime minister of Albania, on Thursday, doubled down on his criticism of Britain becoming like a “madhouse” with a culture of “finding scapegoats” during a migration crisis where “failed policies” are to blame. He hit out at Mrs Braverman’s “crazy” choice of language in a combative Commons debate this week, where she claimed there was an “invasion on our southern coast”.

