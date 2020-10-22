Migrants arriving in Dover processed at ‘rubble-strewn building site’

Migrants arriving in Kent soaking wet and freezing after crossing the English Channel are being processed at what resembles a “rubble-strewn building site”, inspectors found.

Many were then detained for days at a time in rooms with no sleeping facilities, showers or access to the open air.

A surprise visit to Home Office facilities by HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) exposed a series of failures.

In one case a 15-year-old boy was held for more than 66 hours and records were not clear as to why this had happened.

However inspectors also found that detainees were almost all very positive about their treatment by staff.

Charities said the findings were “extremely disturbing” and show the “brutal reality of how refugee children are treated in Priti Patel’s Britain”.

Published on Friday, the report follows visits last month to short-term immigration detention holding facilities at:

– Tug Haven in Dover, where migrants were first taken from the beach or sea

– the Kent Intake Unit (KIU) in Dover

– Frontier House in Folkestone

– Lunar House in Croydon

– Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre in Bedford

More than 7,400 people have made the perilous crossing to the UK by boat this year, according to analysis by the PA news agency.

When they first arrive in the UK, after either being picked up in the Channel or landing on beaches, they are taken to Tug Haven in Dover.

Peter Clarke, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, said: “Detainees almost always arrived wet and cold, but then often had to spend hours in the open air or in cramped containers…

“Basic supplies, including dry clothing, ran out during the inspection and some detainees were placed on escort vehicles in wet clothes.”

The Tug Haven facility “resembled a rubble-strewn building site”, inspectors said.

They also found that there was “nowhere suitable” to isolate people displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

At the Kent Intake Unit (KIU) and Frontier House, some detainees were held for more than two days in rooms with no sleeping facilities, showers or access to the open air.

In one case, an 80-year-old woman travelling without her family was held for more than 40 hours.

Particular concerns were raised in relation to the treatment of children, many of whom were arriving on UK shores on their own.

