Three dead after migrant boat capsizes in freezing Channel

Some of the migrants had to be rescued from the icy sea after falling into the water

Three people died in the Channel on Wednesday morning after a small boat thought to be carrying nearly 50 migrants ran into difficulties.

Forty-five migrants were said to have been rescued in the operation involving up to 10 English and French vessels after they had got halfway across the Channel.

Some of the migrants had to be rescued from the icy sea after falling into the water at the Sandettie bank, half way between France and the UK, and the point at which the French authorities usually hand over migrant boats to the British.

Images have been screened showing survivors of the incident standing in the collapsed dinghy knee deep in water - sandwiched between the sides of the inflatable.

Some of the group are seen wearing red life jackets but one man could be seen in short-sleeved shirt in freezing conditions in the images screened on Sky News.

It appears the boat suffered a puncture forcing it to lower into the water with the sides going up vertically as the terrified people on board had no alternative but to stand.

Emergency calls reporting the boat in distress were received by the UK coastguard shortly before 3am

Some of the group are seen wearing red life jackets in images screened of the incident

Emergency calls reporting the boat in distress were received by the UK coastguard shortly before 3am and a huge air and sea rescue operation was launched.

Two RNLI lifeboats from Ramsgate and Rye, the Royal Navy patrol boat HMS Severn, a French coastguard patrol boat Kermorvan and two fishing vessels were reported to be at the scene engaged in the rescue.

The Marine Traffic radar website showed a cluster of vessels in the channel between Lydd in Kent and the Cap Gris Nez in France.

An ambulance pulled up at Dover Harbour close to where migrants are usually brought ashore at the former jetfoil terminal around 7.40am.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: "HM Coastguard is currently coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat off Kent, working with the Navy, Border Force, Kent Police and other partners.

"We have sent Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI lifeboats and Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams, along with the coastguard area commander.

Story continues

"HM Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are involved. A fishing vessel in the area is also assisting in the rescue. South East Coast Ambulance and Kent Police are working with us and an air ambulance has been sent.

"HM Coastguard will continue to safeguard life around the seas and coastal areas of the UK, working with search and rescue resources in the area. If a vessel needs search and rescue assistance, HM Coastguard will continue to respond to all those in need."

Forensic tents erected at the RNLI station at the Port of Dover on Wednesday morning - Gareth Fuller/ PA

The incident comes only a day after Rishi Sunak announced a five point plan to tackle the Channel migrant crisis - Jon Santa Cruz/ SCZ

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "South East Coast Ambulance Service was called by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency following reports of an incident in the channel at about 3.40am on Wednesday, December 14.

"We have sent resources to Dover in support of the rescue efforts being undertaken by the Coastguard." The crossing was the first since Sunday as sub zero temperatures gripped the south east.

A UK Government spokesperson said they they are "aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a coordinated response. Further details will be provided in due course."

Following the news, Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, tweeted: "I am aware of a distressing incident in the Channel this morning and I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts. My heartfelt thoughts are with all those involved."

Natalie Elphicke, the Dover MP, tweeted: "I am very saddened to hear that lives are feared to have been lost following a small boat tragedy in the English Channel this morning. My thoughts and prayers with all those involved."

The incident comes only a day after Rishi Sunak announced a five point plan to tackle the Channel migrant crisis including the creation of a new small boats operational command comprising the military, Border Force and National Crime Agency.

It is also just over a year since a rubber dinghy carrying 34 migrants sank in the English Channel, killing 27 people, in the deadliest single disaster on the route.

Reflecting on the timing of the incident migrant charity Care4Calais commented: "If this is true there are no words to express our horror. After a year consoling the relatives of those that died Nov 21 it is unbearable to think of more suffering the same pain."

Enver Solomon, chief exectuive of the Refugee Council, said: "We are devastated to hear news of the incident in the Channel today, and heartbroken at the reports of fatalities. Our thoughts are with all those affected and we pay tribute to the rescue teams working on such a dreadful incident.

"Sadly, this is not the first time we are waking up to such devastating news of people having lost their lives on a harrowing journey to Britain in search of safety. It is just over a year since 32 lives were lost in a similar incident. Like those involved in this incident today they had hopes and dreams for the future. They weren’t illegal. They were desperately seeking safety.

"We will be monitoring the situation carefully and in the meantime we thank all those people who have expressed their sympathy and solidarity with those affected by today’s horrendous incident."