Migrant workers describe squalor and exploitation on Champagne vineyards

Authorities in France's Champagne region are investigating conditions on its famed vineyards after seasonal workers were found to be lodged in squalid accommodation. Now preparing to testify against their former employer, labourers told RFI about their gruelling experiences picking some of the world's most expensive grapes.

Last month authorities in the north-eastern department of Marne, where much of the wine region is located, shut down accommodation housing some 50 workers hired to pick the 2023 harvest.

A spot check found the lodgings, in the commune of Nesle-le-Repons, to be unsanitary and unfit for purpose. Seasonal workers, mostly migrants from countries in West Africa, were sleeping on makeshift beds among trailing electrical cables and "disgusting" bathroom facilities, according to labour inspectors.

"It's something you can't explain. It still makes me cry, we went through so much there," one worker, Boubakar Soumaré, told RFI.

"The whole time I've been in Europe, I've never suffered like that before."

He and the other labourers, many of them without French work permits, were recruited by word of mouth, he told RFI's Marie Casadebaig. They were promised two weeks' work harvesting grapes, with food and accommodation included.

Instead, Soumaré said, they toiled nearly 12 hours a day with barely any food or water.



