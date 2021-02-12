Migrant workers: When we caught COVID on the job, we went from essential to expendable

From last March to May, we went from being essential to expendable. Our employer had us living in cramped quarters and working shoulder to shoulder at a crawfish plant in Louisiana. We got sick with COVID-19 along with about 100 other workers. And there was no way out.

As migrant workers under the H-2B visa program, our legal status and work authorization tied us to our job. The thought of returning to our families in northern Mexico kept us alive. When we could hardly breathe and our pain became unbearable, we decided to leave the facility and seek medical attention. Our employer fired us and reported us to immigration authorities, claiming that we did not communicate with them and that we abandoned our work. We lost our jobs, housing and immigration status.

Our experience was outrageous. But fighting for justice was the only way forward. With support from attorneys at Centro de los Derechos del Migrante, a binational migrant workers’ rights organization, we submitted a formal whistleblower complaint in June. As our anger and frustration grew, we were certain that the U.S. government would hold our employer accountable when such a striking display of injustice came to its attention. Our spirits changed when the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) dismissed our complaint in December.

Hurdles keep getting higher

This dismissal signals that, to the U.S. government, migrant workers like us are essential only when it’s convenient. They will expedite our visas to address labor shortages or meet quotas to supply food for the entire country. But when it comes to standing up for our rights to health and safety, OSHA allows employers to treat us like disposable objects — we are at risk of being fired and deported without second thought.

Taking action against our employer wasn’t easy. It meant navigating a foreign legal system, facing language barriers, and realizing that our path to justice would be narrow and rocky. As migrant women and the sole breadwinners in our families, the investigation proved emotionally draining and time consuming. Many of our interviews with OSHA investigators made us feel like we were the ones on trial.

Throughout this process, we struggled financially while taking care of our kids and tending to our loved ones who were sick with COVID-19. Despite these burdens, we never gave up. That made OSHA’s decision to dismiss our complaint all the more devastating.

The consequences of this decision extend far beyond the migrant community. By denying our complaint, OSHA is not only deterring workers from speaking out against injustice, it is also undermining its mission to protect workers.

Vulnerable workers at risk

Our story reflects what millions of men and women face in workplaces across the country. OSHA conducted 44% fewer workplace inspections between last March when the pandemic began to spread widely, and December, compared with the same period in 2019. Without taking steps to prevent infections or address workplace abuses, the agency is essentially facilitating the exploitation of some of the most vulnerable workers in the country.

Maribel Hernandez in Hidalgo, Mexico, in November 2019.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order last month instructing OSHA to consider issuing emergency temporary standards to protect workers during the pandemic. As migrant women, we see a beam of hope with this order. If enforceable and inclusive, these standards could prevent many others from enduring our experience. Because no one should be forced to work in unsafe conditions, especially after falling ill with COVID-19.

Per Biden’s executive order, OSHA has until March 15 to make a decision and issue emergency safety standards. But the uncertainty around the vaccines heightens the urgency — we cannot wait until March. We demand that OSHA issue an enforceable emergency temporary standard to protect all workers now. Investigations should be conducted promptly and by culturally competent staff.

Reyna Alvarez in Sinaloa, Mexico, in January 2021.

And let’s be clear. By appealing OSHA’s decision, and insisting on protecting workers now, we are simply asking the agency to do its job. OSHA must stop paving the way for employers to mistreat us. Our dependence on these jobs and our need to provide for our families back home put us at a unique disadvantage when it comes to standing up for our rights. Forget about emphasizing essential workers: Every single person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.

Maribel Hernandez and Reyna Alvarez worked at a crawfish plant on H-2B visas during the COVID-19 pandemic. This column was translated from Spanish by Evy Peña, communications and development director at Centro de los Derechos del Migrante.

