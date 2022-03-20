Migrant surge continues in Florida Keys. More than 50 land over last four days

The surge of migrants braving the sea for a shot at freedom in South Florida continues, with more than 50 people landing in the Florida Keys alone over the last four days.

Two groups of 10 Cuban migrants were detained in the Keys over 12 hours, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar announced in a tweet Sunday afternoon. Customs did not immediately provide additional information about the latest arrivals.

Since the beginning of March, 11 migrant groups have been detained in the area, Slosar said.

#BREAKING: In the past 12 hours, two more groups of migrants arrived to the Florida Keys. Agents #apprehended 10 migrants from #Cuba. In March, there have been 11 events in the FL Keys. We appreciate the ongoing support from @mcsonews & partner agencies. pic.twitter.com/W7ygSPDJhj — Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) March 20, 2022

On Thursday, 16 Cubans, including two accompanied children, arrived in a small commercial fishing boat off Summerland Key, about 17 miles north of Key West in the Lower Keys.

189 Haitians rescued off an overloaded boat in bad weather, U.S. Coast Guard says

A day later, seven men and three women arrived just offshore of Long Key State Park in a 12-foot homemade boat propelled by a 2.5-horsepower outboard engine. And on Saturday, Customs agents detained 15 Cuban migrants off an island east of Key West.

Also on Saturday, far from the Keys, U.S. Coast Guard detained 189 Haitians who were on an overloaded sail freighter amid bad weather about 20 miles off Cape du Mole, Haiti.