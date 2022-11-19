A migrant at the Manston processing centre in Kent has died in hospital

Migrants inside the Manston processing centre (PA Wire)
A person staying at the Manston migrant processing centre in Kent has died in hospital on Saturday after becoming unwell, the Home Office has said.

Few details are so far known about the incident, but the Home Office said the person died in hospital on Saturday morning after “becoming unwell”.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We can confirm a person staying at Manston has died this morning in hospital after becoming unwell. We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to all those affected.

“Until a post-mortem examination takes place we cannot comment in detail, but there is no evidence at this stage to suggest that this tragic death was caused by an infectious disease.

“We take the safety and welfare of those in our care extremely seriously and provide 24/7 health facilities with trained medical staff at Manston.”

Last week, Home Office minister Robert Jenrick said: “One of the issues that has been experienced in recent weeks has been that the sheer number of individuals crossing the Channel has put immense pressure on the Manston facility”.

