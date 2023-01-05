Migrant found dead at Quebec's Roxham Road

Roxham Road is a well-travelled unofficial border crossing for asylum seekers hoping to cross into Canada. (Radio-Canada - image credit)

A man was found dead on Wednesday at Roxham Road, a common passage between the United States and Canada used by migrants to claim asylum.

The man was a migrant who was trying to cross the unofficial border, according to information obtained by Radio-Canada.

Police sources said the body of the man was discovered on Wednesday afternoon between Roxham Road and the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing, about five kilometres away.

His nationality is unknown.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Quebec's provincial police force, confirmed the death on Thursday morning. The circumstances of the death remain unclear.

"We will investigate the causes of death, it will take some time," an SQ spokesperson said.

