Migrant fathers celebrate their day at a family shelter in Mexico with gifts and prayers

Refugee Juan Carlos Manzo Manzo, right, grabs one of the gift bags each father received for Father's Day at refugee shelter Cobina Posada Del Migrante in Mexicali, Mexico, on June 24. The shelter, five minutes from the Mexico/U.S. border, houses families who are waiting for their refugee applications to be processed in the United States. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

On a side street about five minutes from the U.S. border, a two-story building rises in an empty, dusty lot in Mexicali, Mexico, where families fleeing persecution and violence arrive, wait and hope to be accepted as refugees in America.

Refugee shelter Cobina Posada Del Migrante in Mexicali, Mexico. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

Families from Mexico and Central and South America walk into Cobina Posada Del Migrante with little more than the clothes on their back and a dream to live in America in prosperity and peace. The shelter, which accepts only families, can house about 250 people, according to shelter director Elizabeth Gallardo, “but we’ve had up to 500 people at once,” she said in Spanish.

“This is a secure shelter,” she added, where no single men are allowed.

Refugee fathers pray during the Father's Day celebration at refugee shelter Cobina Posada Del Migrante in Mexicali, Mexico. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

The number of residents can vary from 100 to 400 a month, depending on how fast their refugee applications are processed, Gallardo said. Families are given free room and board.

Rooms can hold four to six people. Women and children stay in the downstairs rooms and fathers or partners stay in rooms on the second floor of the building. There is a courtyard as long as the building, where events take place and children play.

Because the need for contributions is great, two groups — SoCal Immigration Task Force and Border Compassion — came together to bring supplies and gifts to the migrants for Father’s Day.

Refugee fathers were given shoes, clothing and toiletries at the Father's Day celebration, held at refugee shelter Cobina Posada Del Migrante in Mexicali, Mexico, on June 24. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

Isaac Cuevas, director of immigration and public affairs for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, said that the SoCal Immigration Task Force is made up of representatives from the Dioceses of Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino. The task force contacted Sister Suzanne Jabro, founder of Border Compassion, who organizes visits to the shelter.

Border Compassion's Sister Suzanne Jabro, left, greets Alejandro Iraldo Velazquez, of Colombia, at refugee shelter Cobina Posada Del Migrante's Father's Day celebration in Mexicali, Mexico, on June 24. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

“She had invited us to come join. When we heard that the men were not being celebrated on Father's Day, it was a perfect time for us to lead that effort as a group,” said Cuevas. He added that celebrations for other holidays, like Children’s Day or Mother’s Day, have been common at the shelter, but not for Father’s Day.

The group traveled to the border from throughout Southern California and gathered in Calexico. There, they took a short cab ride to the border crossing, where they walked across with suitcases filled with the donations. Across the border, in Mexicali, they again loaded up in taxis for the short, five-minute drive to the shelter.

House of Ruth staff and Camp Mariastella counselors, part of SoCal Immigration Task Force, prepare to cross the U.S./Mexico border in Calexico, Calif., carrying clothing and toiletries to donate at a Father's Day event at refugee shelter Cobina Posada Del Migrante in Mexicali, Mexico, on June 24. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

The items brought to the shelter included new men’s underwear and socks, baseball caps and personal hygiene products like shaving cream, razors, toothbrushes, deodorant and toothpaste.

Refugee fathers were given clothes and toiletries at the Father's Day celebration, held at refugee shelter Cobina Posada Del Migrante in Mexicali, Mexico, on June 24. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

The group also brought items for the shelter’s children such as water toys, coloring books, crayons, watercolor paints and chalk, Cuevas said.

Long tables were set up where the fathers selected shirts, pants, shoes, socks and underwear. They also received toiletries.

Refugee fathers were given clothes and toiletries at the Father's Day celebration at refugee shelter Cobina Posada Del Migrante in Mexicali, Mexico, on June 24. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

Eric Palacios, 36, of El Salvador, was thankful for the gifts and money.

"It will come in handy,” he said.

Another temporary shelter resident, Dario Rivera, 44, of Colombia, was glad to receive clothing. “We need to have these things and we are thankful to the group."

Refugee fathers like Dario Rivera, 44, of Colombia, received clothing and toiletries at the Father's Day celebration held at refugee shelter Cobina Posada Del Migrante in Mexicali, Mexico, on June 24. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

In their second year helping with donations, Cuevas said, the group collected items through an Amazon wish list, along with monetary donations.

Some members of the SoCal Immigration Task Force prepare to cross the U.S./Mexico border in Calexico, Calif., carrying clothing and toiletries to donate at a Father's Day event at refugee shelter Cobina Posada Del Migrante in Mexicali, Mexico, on June 24. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

"Border Compassion is completing its first full year,” said Sister Suzanne. "We began in November 2021. We do not go in July, August and September due to extreme heat but we provide a food budget, pay an ESL teacher five days a week for three hours a day, stipend an assistant for statistic and financial support and needs all year, including the summer months."

The day’s events began with introductions and a prayer. Every father was given a special gift: a new wallet with $60. After the formalities, everyone was treated to hot dogs, drinks and ice cream. Children played games and worked on arts and crafts. After lunch, some of the parents played water balloon toss with the children.

Refugee Abdiel Esau Cohello Gonzalez, 28, of Honduras, finds cash in a new wallet given to each father for Father's Day at Cobina Posada Del Migrante on June 24. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

“I am very thankful for the support," Gallardo said. "The migrants are always very happy with the items the groups bring but most of all, they are very happy with the volunteers and the attention they provide."

Father Jay Cunnane blesses Eric Palacios during a Father's Day celebration at Cobina Posada Del Migrante in Mexicali, Mexico, on June 24. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

Cuevas, who brought his wife and two children, said that he involved his family in this charity outing because, “As a family rooted in our faith, we understand that charity is part of who we are as a unit."

"We are also a family with immigrant roots who want to support migrants and refugees in whatever way we can,” he added. "As an archdiocesan group, we’re grateful to Archbishop José Gomez" of Los Angeles "for his continued support of our efforts and for his continued advocacy for immigration reform."

Archdiocese of Los Angeles director of immigration and public affairs Isaac Cuevas, left, emceed the fun and games for Father's Day at Cobina Posada Del Migrante on June 24. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times en Espanol)

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.