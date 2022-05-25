Migrant crossings: 75 people missing after boat sinks off Tunisia coast

Seventy-five people are missing after a crowded boat of migrants sank off Tunisia, according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The IOM said 24 people had been rescued from the boat, which left from the beaches of Zawara in Libya and sank off the coast of Sfax.

In recent months, dozens of people have drowned off the Tunisian coast.

Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years.