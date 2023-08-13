Migrant crisis ‘to last at least five more years’, leaked government memo says

The memo states that two sites in Essex and Lincolnshire have been earmarked to take 3,700 Channel migrants directly from Dover - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The migrant crisis is expected to last at least five more years, a government memo has revealed.

The internal document drafted for the top civil servants in the Home Office stated that the Government is planning to use disused RAF bases and a prison to house migrants for between three to five years, and possibly longer.

The two bases at Wethersfield in Essex and Scampton in Lincolnshire have been earmarked to take 3,700 Channel migrants directly from Dover after health and safety checks.

The Home Office is “still working” on plans to house 1,000 asylum seekers at former HMP Northeye on the outskirts of Bexhill in east Sussex.

The mass accommodation centres are designed to reduce the £6 million a day cost of housing 51,000 migrants in nearly 400 hotels amid a backlog of more than 170,000 asylum seekers’ applications waiting to be decided.

Ministers have only publicly declared that they have planning permission for the sites for up to one year but they have refused to disclose any future plans beyond that.

The memo will raise fears that civil servants believe mass accommodation sites for migrants could be needed until 2028 despite Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats”.

An extract from the leaked memo - Liz Anderton

The memo, dated March 24 2023, sets out the “value for money” argument for the four sites against the cost of housing migrants in hotels.

“[Civil servant’s name] is satisfied with VfM [value for money] on Bexhill, Wethersfield and Scampton – on the former two we are saying there is VfM across the 5 years planned for the sites (Bexhill would potential be used for longer),” says the memo.

“This assumes we are in hotels for that period. If we are not, and/or if our costs are higher than we have estimated, there could be issues on VfM. On Scampton, our recommendation (with HS [Home Secretary]) is to use the site for 3 years rather than 2.”

It suggests that if Scampton is used for just two years, it would not be value for money, potentially costing the taxpayer £2 million more than if migrants were housed in hotels.

The memo also indicates that the barge at Portland, Dorset would only provide value for money if its capacity was for 1,000 rather than the current plan for up to 500.

Its disclosure came just days after six Afghan migrants died when their boat sank in the Channel and the discovery of Legionella bacteria forced the evacuation of 39 asylum seekers from the Bibby Stockholm barge in Portland, a fourth “mass accommodation” site for 500 migrants intended to reduce the hotel bill.

On Sunday, the Home Office confirmed 509 people crossed the English Channel in 10 boats on Saturday, taking the total for the year to more than 16,000 including. Last week, the total number of migrants to have crossed the Channel since 2018 passed 100,000.

Government sources said ministers remained confident they would stop the boats but UK would still face the threat of illegal migration via other routes and needed an alternative to hotels.

The memo has emerged as a result of a judicial review of the Home Office decision to turn Wethersfield and Scampton into asylum camps by two councils and a resident. They strongly oppose the sites as inappropriate locations that could put unsustainable pressures on local services and infrastructure.

The Government is using so-called Class Q powers to bypass normal planning rules by claiming the asylum crisis is a “national emergency” meaning it needs to use the sites. This grants permission for a period of up to 12 months.

Dame Priti Patel, the former home secretary who has opposed Wethersfield, said she was concerned about the Home office being evasive about the long term plans for the site, refusing to be transparent and failing to address local concerns.

She said: “Local residents and councils will be deeply alarmed to learn that asylum seekers will be housed for five years at this site. I would expect local councils as well as public sector partners to raise concerns about this site now being in use for five years which has not previously been disclosed.”

Dame Priti Patel has opposed plans for a migrant accommodation site at Wethersfield, Essex - Jamie Lorriman for The Telegraph

Tim Loughton, a member of the Commons home affairs committee, said: “This is a problem that is not going to go away. Unless the French change their policies about intercepting and detaining migrants and we have Rwanda to take them as well as other Rwandas as it on its own won’t be enough, it could continue.

“It makes sense to plan for the worst eventualities and make sure we have capacity as an alternative to spending on hotels which is the worst scenario for everybody.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “Delivering accommodation on surplus military sites will provide cheaper and more orderly, suitable accommodation for those arriving in small boats whilst helping to reduce the use of hotels.

“We understand the concerns of local communities and will work closely with councils and key partners to manage the impact of using these sites, including liaising with local police to make sure appropriate arrangements are in place.”