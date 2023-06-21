Migrant boat death toll rises to 82 as Greece is criticized for response to capsized boat

The death toll has risen to 82 after a boat carrying migrants capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Greece last week.

Hundreds of people are estimated to have been on the boat, with reports of up to 750 people possibly occupying the vessel when it capsized. The number of people aboard the ship has not been confirmed or released.

Here's what we know about the disaster so far.

What happened to the boat?

The fishing boat capsized June 14, about 45 miles southwest of Pylos, Greece, in the country's southern Peloponnese peninsula. Members of Greece's coast guard, navy and air force were deployed to search the waters for passengers, using helicopters, navy frigates and boats.

Greek and United Nations authorities were first alerted about the boat, which was heading for Italy, on June 13. They then surveyed the area and repeatedly tried to call and contact the ship, but all requests for help were declined as passengers repeatedly expressed that they wanted to continue their journey.

Later in the day on June 13, a merchant ship supplied the fishing boat with food and supplies. However, later attempts to try and supply help were declined by passengers. A coast guard patrol boat moved alongside the ship before it ultimately capsized in the early hours of June 14.

How many people are dead/missing?

As of Tuesday, 82 people are reported dead, with hundreds more still unaccounted for after the capsizing.

Over 100 people have been rescued following the sinking of the ship. Greek authorities reported last week that none of the survivors were wearing life jackets when they were rescued.

Last week, survivors were taken to the Peloponnese city of Kalamata by ship and were aided by the United Nations Refugee Agency. Some people were taken to the General Hospital of Kalamata if necessary for recovery.

Where were the migrants from?

The vessel departed from the coast of Egypt, and picked up the migrants from Eastern Libya.

Included among the 104 people rescued are Egyptians, Syrians, Pakistanis, Afghans and Palestinians, according to NPR. Between 50 and 100 children were estimated to be on board the ship, reported BBC.

Many refugees and immigrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa travel through or near Greece as they attempt to make it to the European Union, according to Reuters. Over 20,000 people have died or disappeared in the central Mediterranean since 2014, according to the United Nations, making it the most dangerous migrant crossing in the world.

The boat was reportedly destined for Italy, which is preferable for migrants seeking to reach Western and Northern Europe. The route from Greece goes through the often hostile Balkans, while leaving from Italy is most accessible, reports AP.

Who was arrested in the tragedy?

The nine suspected crewmen are in custody in Greece. They are facing charges of participating in a criminal organization, manslaughter and causing a shipwreck, according to AP News.

No Greek authorities have faced repercussions.

Outrage toward Greece

Greece faces international backlash for their response. Authorities claim that people on the boat insisted they did not want to be rescued and had to make it to Italy. Alarm Phone, a network of activists who run a hotline for migrant boats in distress, told AP that people on the ship were desperate for help.

Furthermore, as NBC reported, under international maritime law, authorities are not only obligated to conduct immediate rescue operations, but they’re also required to do so without any explicit plea for help.

Instead, a coast guard vessel watched as the vessel sank in minutes.

Greece’s hardline stance on refugees is part of a larger anti-immigration trend throughout Europe. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has called for a fence to be built on the border of Greece and Turkey to curb migration. Protests have broken out across Greece, with thousands demonstrating their anger against the Greek government and anti-immigrant policies in Europe.

Contributing: Nicholas Paphitis, Sam Magdy and Renata Brito, The Associated Press

