Migrant advocacy group demands Ontario shut down agricultural sector amid COVID-19 spike

The advocacy organization, Justice for Migrant Workers, is calling for an immediate shutdown of Ontario's entire agricultural industry until every workplace is fully sterilized to stop the spread of COVID-19 among its workers.

"This is racism," said Justice for Migrant Workers organizer Chris Ramsaroop. "This fiasco has to end."

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1,000 agri-farm workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across the province, according to Ramsaroop. Data compiled by CBC News shows that more than 670 have tested positive across farms in Windsor-Essex, Ont.

Windsor-Essex saw its largest spikes of new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and Monday since the pandemic began. Of the new cases, 196 involved workers in the agri-farm sector. Two temporary foreign workers from Mexico have died in the region after testing positive for COVID-19. A third migrant worker on a farm near Simcoe, Ont., also died after contracting the disease.

Ramsaroop's group demands immediate action from all levels of government to ensure that the appropriate health and safety standards are put in place.

"There's no way in hell we can continue this and to see the numbers skyrocket like this, this is outrageous," he said.

In a media statement, Justice for Migrant Workers included the following demands of the provincial and federal governments:

Workers get full access to all benefits, healthcare and application of all labour standards that Canadian workers are entitled to.

Non-discriminatory testing across the community and food chain.

Workers testing positive must get the benefits of full quarantine even if they are asymptomatic.

Permanent residence status is given to all workers with temporary or undocumented status.

Katerina Georgieva/CBC

As of Sunday evening, Ramsaroop said they were informed that asymptomatic migrant workers, who are in the middle of quarantine, are being asked to go back to work, yet the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has said those that have tested positive are self-isolating before returning.

"As of now, all positive individuals are self-isolating until we do the interview and have a good understanding of their symptoms and how it could spread," said medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

Of the workers who tested positive In Windsor-Essex over the weekend, Ahmed said nearly all of them were asymptomatic. He predicts that many of them may have contracted the disease up to 90 days ago, which would mean they are not symptomatic now but could have been at the onset. However, health officials will have to interview each positive individual to determine if they are truly asymptomatic, how they may have contracted the virus, and possibly how long ago.

According to Ontario's three-point plan to stop the spread of the virus on farms, those who are COVID-19 positive but asymptomatic are allowed to continue working on farms "as long as they follow the public health measures in their workplace to minimize the risk of transmission to others."

Other health units in Ontario have come to Windsor-Essex Monday to help with these investigations, said Ahmed, as the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit team has been inundated with the workload.

Leamington Mayor Hilda MacDonald said the Red Cross is also coming to help, and that after speaking with provincial and federal officials over the weekend, military assistance is also "on the table."