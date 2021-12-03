Summary Migraine is a complex neurological condition characterized by frequent headaches that can last between four and 72 hours. The pain is often unilateral and pulsating in nature, which can often be worsened by physical activity.

New York, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Migraine - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188323/?utm_source=GNW





In most cases, migraine is associated with symptoms such as photophobia, phonophobia, osmophobia, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, and sometimes sensory disturbances.

The two clinically and commercially relevant segments considered for the classification of migraine in this report are patients with episodic migraine, who suffer up to 14 migraines per month, and patients with chronic migraine, who suffer 15 or more attacks per month.



For patients that experience four or more migraine attacks per month, physicians look to prescribe a preventive treatment. Preventive treatment is considered an additive to acute therapy and minimizes the risk of medication overuse headaches associated with Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) and triptan treatment.



The migraine market in the 7MM was valued at $4.7B in the 2020 baseline year. the analyst anticipates that over the 10-year forecast period, the market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.9%, reaching $12.0B by 2030. The major driver for this growth will be the increased prescription of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) antagonists, gepants, and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). In addition, the launch of five new pipeline products which will have higher annual costs of therapy (ACOTs) when compared with the cost of the most commonly used migraine treatments, will drive further growth into this market. In order of entry, these products will include Axsome Therapeutics’ AXS-07, Zosano Pharma’s Qtrypta, Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s zavegepant (intranasal), Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ STS101, and Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s zavegepant (oral).



Key Highlights

- The prevalence of migraine is increasing in line with population growth in the 7MM.

- Oral triptans are the first-line therapy for acute migraine treatment. First-line therapies for migraine prophylaxis depend on the patients’ comorbidities and include anti-epileptic agents, antidepressants, beta blockers, and angiotensin receptor blockers.

- The greatest unmet need in the migraine market is access to effective and tolerable prophylactic treatments, in addition to the need for more efficacious acute therapy options.

- The migraine pipeline is dominated by reformulations of mature products with novel delivery devices that provide preferable route of administration to patients.

- The migraine market will exhibit significant growth between 2020 and 2030, driven by the increased prescription of anti-CGRP mAbs and small molecule CGRP antagonists, gepants.



Key Questions Answered

- What are the key migraine treatments available in 2020?

- When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall migraine market in the 7MM?

- Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?



Scope

- Overview of migraine, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

- Annualized migraine therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in two patient segments (episodic migraine and chronic migraine) forecast from 2020 to 2030.

- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the migraine therapeutics market.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for migraine treatment. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global migraine therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global migraine therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global migraine therapeutics market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188323/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



