Migos Rapper Takeoff's Cause of Death Officially Ruled Homicide, Cause of Death Confirmed

Migos rapper Takeoff was killed in an early-morning shooting on November 1, 2022 in Houston, Texas, multiple outlets report.

Migos rapper Takeoff's death has been officially ruled a homicide.

The 28-year-old musician died from "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm," the Harris County Medical Examiner's office ruled on Wednesday.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot dead Tuesday outside the front door of a downtown bowling alley, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed in an afternoon press conference.

"This morning at 2:34 a.m. officers received a call of a shooting in progress. Officers arrived there shortly thereafter — a downtown location, Billiards & Bowling Alley. They came upon a male who was deceased. That male has been identified as Kirsnik Ball, better known as Takeoff. He's a member of the Migos rap group, out of Atlanta," Finner said.

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is. What a great artist," Finner added. "I ask that we all pray for his mother, his family, and all of his friends who are in deep pain and shock still right now. We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time. Peaceful, loving, great entertainer."

Takeoff was at a private party with fellow Migos rapper Quavo when an altercation broke out. Quavo, 31, was not injured in the incident.

Sgt. Michael Arrington with the homicide division previously asked any witnesses to come forward. Suspects have yet to be named and no arrests have been made in the shooting.

"A private party was booked out for the event — after that ended, a large group of people gathered at the front door area outside of the building, and that led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement," he said.

Takeoff and his uncle, Quavo, were part of the rap trio that also included his cousin, Offset, 30. The group, from Lawrenceville, Georgia, had released music for nearly 15 years.

Most recently, however, new releases and promotional materials indicated Takeoff and Quavo were moving forward without Offset. Though each member had released solo projects in the past, the pair continued to work together, occasionally calling themselves "Unc and Phew."

On Oct. 7, Quavo and Takeoff dropped their collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links, featuring their latest hit, "Messy." The pair released the music video for the song on Monday.

Takeoff released his first solo track "Intruder" in 2017 and his debut album, The Last Rocket, in 2018.

Since the news of his death broke, several celebrities like Drake, Ja Rule and Chloe Bailey have paid tribute to the rapper on social media.