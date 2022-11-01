Migos rapper Takeoff killed in shooting

Rapper Takeoff of Atlanta group Migos was shot and killed in Houston. Are people watching ballot drop boxes in Arizona committing a crime? And get those red scarves out of the drawer, Swifties: Taylor's going on tour.

Takeoff of rap group Migos shot dead in Houston

Rapper Takeoff, one-third of the highly influential Atlanta rap group Migos, died Tuesday in a shooting at a private party in Houston, officials confirmed. Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28. Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at an entertainment venue and discovered one man dead. Security guards heard the shooting but did not see who fired the weapons, officials said. Two other people were injured. Several individuals at the event fled the scene, police said, adding that they are seeking more information regarding the shooting. No arrests have been announced. Grammy-nominated Migos is known for their 2010s mega-hits "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee." Other members of the group are Takeoff's uncle, Quavo, and cousin, Offset.

Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22, 2019. The rapper was shot and killed in Houston on Tuesday.
Supreme Court clears way for Lindsey Graham testimony in Georgia election probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's effort to temporarily pause a subpoena from a grand jury in Georgia that is probing the South Carolina Republican's involvement in the state following the 2020 presidential election. Graham, a close ally of former President Donald Trump, asked the Supreme Court to block the subpoena, asserting that his efforts in Georgia were part of his official duties and therefore shielded from questioning. The grand jury is seeking testimony from Graham regarding calls he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in November 2020.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's effort to temporarily pause a subpoena from a grand jury in Georgia.
What everyone's talking about

Taylor Swift is hitting the road

There's been a blank space in Taylor Swift fans' lives since 2018 – concerts! Swifties knew all too well their idol would announce a tour to complement "Midnights," her new album that has commandeered radio and record charts worldwide. That day arrived Tuesday. Swift announced The Eras Tour, which kicks off March 18, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium. Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers and Haim are among the opening acts on the 27-date tour, which includes stadium stops in Las Vegas; Arlington, Texas; Atlanta; Philadelphia; Chicago; and Los Angeles, where the U.S. leg wraps Aug. 5. Here's how to get tickets.

Taylor Swift worked with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff on her 10th studio album, &quot;Midnights.&quot;
Arizona ballot drop box monitoring likely illegal, Justice Department signals

Organized efforts in Arizona to monitor voters dropping off ballots – sometimes carrying firearms or wearing military tactical gear – is a "scheme" that undermines voters' rights to cast ballots free of intimidation, threat, or coercion, the League of Women Voters said in an Oct. 25 lawsuit. In a "statement of interest" Monday, the Justice Department described filming or harassing voters as examples of “vigilante ballot security measures,” suggesting those behaviors violate the federal Voting Rights Act. Attorneys for Melody Jennings, the founder of the conservative group that has organized some drop-box monitoring, says a proposed injunction would infringe on the observers' First Amendment rights. Keep reading.

A man watches and records a person dropping off a ballot drop box in Mesa, Ariz., on Oct. 26. Several voting rights groups are asking federal judges to stop ballot box observers from staking out Arizona voting locations.
🏈 NFL trade deadline: Vikings land Hockenson from Lions; Steelers ship Claypool to Bears. We covered all of Tuesday's major trades – catch up here!

Kansas teacher turned ISIS leader sentenced to prison

A Kansas woman who admitted to supporting the Islamic State terrorist organization, including training a battalion of women and girls to fight with rifles and explosives, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison and 25 years of probation. Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, who was born in Lawrence, Kansas, pleaded guilty in June to conspiring to support a foreign terrorist organization. Counterterrorism experts said she represented an unusual case of a woman commanding power in the traditionally male-dominated culture of Islamic jihad. Fluke-Ekren's lawyers had urged the judge to order a shorter sentence because of the trauma and loss she experienced.

This undated photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Sheriff's Office in January 2022 shows Allison Fluke-Ekren.
