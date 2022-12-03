Migos rapper Takeoff an 'innocent bystander' before murder, two men arrested, police say

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
Police arrested and charged a man with the murder of Migos rapper Takeoff, the Houston Police Department announced in a press conference Friday, saying Takeoff was an "innocent bystander."

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was arrested Thursday night on the east side of Houston and charged with the murder of Takeoff.

Another suspect, Cameron Joshua, 22, was arrested Nov. 22 and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, Finner said.

"I spoke to Takeoff's mother earlier this morning, and my prayers, and actually all our prayers, continue to go out to her and his entire family, his close friends, the city of Atlanta, and all of Takeoff's fans around the world," Finner said. "We lost a good man."

Michael Burrow, a sergeant with the Homicide Division, added that the shooting occurred outside a private party which involved a "lucrative dice game." An argument unfolded outside, which led to the shooting. Takeoff was unarmed and not involved with the dice game or the shooting.

"He was an innocent bystander," Burrow said.

Kirsnik Khari Ball, known as Takeoff and part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset, died Nov. 1 in  the shooting. He was 28.

In a preliminary report obtained by USA TODAY Nov. 2, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences ruled Takeoff's death a homicide and listed the rapper's primary cause of death as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm."

At the time of the shooting, Finner said at least two people discharged firearms and that two other people had injuries that were not life-threatening after also being struck. They were taken to hospitals in private vehicles.

Takeoff, one-third of influential rap group Migos, killed at 28 in Houston shooting

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside the third-floor bowling alley, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived. A reporter from The Associated Press at the scene observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting.

Grammy-nominated Migos is known for mega-hit 2010s songs "Versace" and "Bad and Boujee." Quavo, 31, is Takeoff's uncle, born Quavious Keyate Marshall, and Offset, 30, is Quavo's cousin, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

Fans and other performers, including Drake and Justin Bieber, celebrated Takeoff’s musical legacy in a memorial service last month in Atlanta.

Outkast, SZA, James Corden, more celebs mourn Migos' Takeoff: 'I don't want to believe this'

Contributing: Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

