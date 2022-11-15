Migos' Quavo and Offset mourn Takeoff's death in heartfelt posts: 'You are our angel'

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Members Offset and Quavo, who made up rap trio Migos along with Takeoff, are remembering the life of their late music companion.

In an emotional open letter posted Tuesday to Instagram, Offset wrote to Takeoff that he would "love (him) forever."

"I've been going to sleep and waking up, hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," Offset wrote. "Every time you would see me, you didn't give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time."

Read the obituary: Takeoff, one-third of influential rap group Migos, killed at 28 in Houston shooting

(L-R) Quavo, Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles.
(L-R) Quavo, Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Quavo mourned his nephew the day after Takeoff's memorial service in Atlanta.

The 31-year-old rapper posted a heartfelt message to Takeoff on Instagram Saturday recalling times from their youth when they collected WWE action figures, Takeoff's passion for music and how upon his death Takeoff transitioned from nephew to Quavo's angel.

"Dear Take, It's so hard to tell you ima miss you because you (were) always with me and we did everything together," Quavo wrote on Instagram. "Since we were kids you (have) been by my side looking up at me."

Takeoff, the youngest member of Grammy Award-nominated rap trio Migos was shot and killed earlier this month outside a Houston bowling alley. A day before his death the artist, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, released the music video for "Messy," one of the singles from his collaboration album with Quavo, "Only Built for Infinity Links."

Quavo posted a lengthy tribute remembering his nephew and music companion Takeoff a day after his memorial service in Atlanta.
Quavo posted a lengthy tribute remembering his nephew and music companion Takeoff a day after his memorial service in Atlanta.

Fans, friends and family gathered in Atlanta Friday to pay their respects to Takeoff during a public memorial service where artists including Quavo, Drake and Offset took the stage to speak.

More: Fans praise slain Migos rapper Takeoff at Atlanta memorial: "Like I knew him personally"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

"Throughout this whole time he had a real passion for music," Quavo continued in his post. "It was his dream to become a rapper cuz I didn't know what I wanted to do. ... I knew he was gonna be a rapper."

In Quavo's tribute post he recalled how Takeoff knew every lyric from a New Orleans group "Hot Boyz" album and how together they won a talent show at the Boys and Girls Club rapping Big Tymers' "Get Your Roll On."

Remembering Takeoff: A closer look at Migos rapper's name, projects

All three Migos members — Takeoff, Quavo and Offset — grew up together in the Atlanta area with Quavo and Takeoff sharing a familial bond and close friend Offset joining the duo in their teenage years. Quavo said he and Takeoff "hated the word nephew" because they felt their relationship was closer.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho)

"I knew you weren't my brother cuz you are my sister's son, so I couldn't say brother. Now I finally get it ... you are our angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form," Quavo wrote. "I'm proud we saw the world and done things we couldn't ever imagine together."

Quavo and Takeoff grew up together before they hit fame as Migos. In his tribute message, Quavo recalled times they aspired to be WWE wrestlers and won talent shows together.
Quavo and Takeoff grew up together before they hit fame as Migos. In his tribute message, Quavo recalled times they aspired to be WWE wrestlers and won talent shows together.

Before posting his message, Quavo posted a series of photos that included him and Takeoff as kids, as teenagers and as adults.

"Praying for u and the family," Snoop Dogg commented.

Cardi B 'heartbroken' after Takeoff's death

Friday Cardi B posted a series of pictures of Takeoff to remember his life and his "untimely passing."

The rapper, who is married to Offset, wrote about Takeoff's impact saying the pain of his death "has been incomparable."

"The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset ,Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss," Cardi B wrote. "As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry."

Cardi B appeared on Migos' "MotorSport" alongside Nicki Minaj and wrote that she will remember Takeoff's "remarkable" talent.

"I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace," she wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Offset, Quavo mourn Takeoff's death in heartfelt messages

Latest Stories

  • Porter's 31 points lead Nuggets past Bulls 126-103

    Michael Porter Jr. scored a season-high 31 points and Nikola Jokic had 14 assists as the Denver Nuggets cruised past the Chicago Bulls 126-103 Sunday night. Porter made 11 of 16 shots, including six from 3-point range, as the Nuggets won for the fifth time in their last six games. “I let him roll pretty much that third quarter because he had it going," Denver coach Michael Malone said.

  • 'Cockeyed optimist' Biden pushes unity with Republicans after Democrats retain Senate

    NUSA DUA, Indonesia/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -As midterm election forecasts darkened for his Democratic party, U.S. President Joe Biden kept predicting things would turn around. This weekend, he was partially vindicated as Democrats retained control of the U.S. Senate, bucking history, media projections and pundits who warned voters cared more about gas prices than Biden's warnings that equality and democracy were under threat. "I know I'm a cockeyed optimist," Biden told reporters in Cambodia, referencing a sunny song from the musical South Pacific, "but I'm not surprised by the turnout."

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • League folds Newfoundland Growlers basketball team due to arena issues

    After just one season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League, the Newfoundland Growlers basketball team is folding. The CEBL announced in a news release Friday that it's suspending operations of its franchise in St. John's because the team's home arena, the Field House at Memorial University, lacks the amenities required by a pro team. "We would love to play in Newfoundland, but we need to play in a major spectator facility," CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale said in the release. "We appreciate t

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Canada is about to play in the World Cup. Here's everything you need to become a soccer expert

    With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Tatum scores 43, Celtics beat Pistons for 6th straight win

    DETROIT (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 28 of his season-high 43 points in the first half as the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 117-108 on Saturday night for their sixth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds, and Marcus Smart added 18 points and 10 assists in Boston’s second win against Detroit in four days. The Celtics won 128-112 at home on Wednesday. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points to lead Detroit, and rookie Jalen Ivey added a season-high 26. Marcus Bagley III made his season debut

  • Winnipeg Jets defeat Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime

    SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Scheifele’s goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period. Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9 seconds left, knocking in a loose puck from the top of the crease while the Jets had a 6-on-4 advantage with goalie David Rittich on the bench and Seattle’s Carson Soucy sent to the penalty box for roughing wi