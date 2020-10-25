Migos’ Offset Detained by Police After Run-In With Trump Supporters

Rapper Offset of the group Migos was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills, police confirmed to NBC News in an incident that reportedly involved Trump supporters who were marching in the area. Offset broadcast part of the incident to 30,000 people live on Instagram, after Cardi B, his wife, posted footage of the supporters walking in Beverly Hills.

Police did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment, but according to a report in TMZ, Offset was only detailed but Cardi’s cousin Marcelo Almanzar was arrested for possession of a concealed loaded weapon.

“We were told that you guys were waving guns at people,” an officer can be heard saying in Offset’s video, while he repeatedly declines their requests for him to exit the car.

“You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?” he responds.

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020





He declines to open the car door and finally officers reach in and do it themselves, as he repeatedly states their actions are illegal.

Police declined to confirm to NBC why Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) was detailed.

“I don’t like this sh–, look at this, look how they walkin’ around with fake guns,” Cardi is heard saying in her video, complaining about the pickup trucks with Trump banners hanging from the back.

