Migos’ ‘Culture III’ to Feature Drake, Pop Smoke, Juice Wrld and More

Migos has announced the stacked tracklist for their highly anticipated new album, “Culture III.”

Out Friday, “Culture III” finds support from industry heavyweights Drake, Cardi B and Justin Bieber, in addition to Future, Polo G and NBA Youngboy. Across its 19 tracks, “Culture III” also posthumously features Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld, who died in February 2020 and December 2019, respectively.

The new album comes two-and-a-half years after “Culture II,” which also featured Drake and Cardi B. Offset married the Grammy-award winning rapper the year prior, and the couple have a daughter whose name also happens to be Kulture.

With hits like “Stir Fry” and “Walk It Talk It,” “Culture II” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did its predecessor. In 2017, “Culture” laid down a foundation of success for the album trilogy, earning the group a Grammy nomination for best rap album.

Since 2018, Quavo, Takeoff and Offset have all released solo efforts. In the meantime, Migos reunited for a feature on DaBaby’s “Raw Shit” in 2019 and teamed up with H.E.R. for “We Going Crazy” off of DJ Khaled’s recent album “Khaled Khaled.” The trio officially kicked off the “Culture III” era last month with the single “Straightenin.”

During Migos’ hiatus, Quavo has made a deeper venture into acting. In February, he announced he will make his feature film debut in “Wash Me in the River” alongside Robert DeNiro, John Malkovich and Jack Huston. From director Randall Emmett, Quavo will portray a ruthless drug lord named Coyote who the protagonist seeks revenge against because he sold the drugs that resulted in his lover’s death.

See the full “Culture III” tracklist below.

