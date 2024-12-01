Mignolet says Clement is 'unbelievable' manager - gossip

Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has urged Rangers to keep faith in manager Philippe Clement, who signed him for Club Brugge in 2019, as his compatriot was "unbelievable" to work for and "knows what he's doing". (Sunday Mail)

Forward Fabio Silva, who suffered a difficult time on loan to Rangers last season, scored Las Palmas' winning goal in their 2-1 La Liga victory away to Barcelona. (The Herald On Sunday)

Malik Tillman, the midfielder now with PSV Eindhoven after a loan spell with Rangers from Bayern Munich, is now attracting interest from Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. (Sky Germany via Scottish Sun)

Celtic have the highest average attendance in the Scottish Premiership this season so far with 59,022, with Rangers next on 47,878, followed by Heart of Midlothian on 18,527 and Aberdeen on 18,194. (Football Scotland)

A £2m mansion bought by former Celtic and Scotland midfielder and now Ayr United manager Scott Brown was once owned by former Rangers owner David Murray. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

