This Mighty Symbol Can’t Be Tamed, But It Can Bring You Strength

Amanda Randone

When it comes to gems the hidden ones are often stories, not stones. Welcome to Demystified, where we look beyond the jewelry box, past our closets, and into the depths of our most cherished possessions to reveal their cross-cultural significance.

A lion's roaring appeal across continents, cultures, and even centuries is far from surprising. The ruler of the jungle has long reigned as the mightiest depiction of strength from within both its natural habitat and civilization. Its power is perhaps most significantly symbolized in the design world, where the animal's regal and fierce features have been idolized in the form of ornate jewelry pieces throughout history. We chatted with founder and creative director of jewelry company Celeste Starre, Andraya Kenton, to learn more about how the lion symbolizes more than just muscle — it's a physical embodiment of heritage and a portal into the past.

"It has been said that if you wear a ring with the lion's face on the right hand, you activate your leadership skills and the desire to win," Kenton explains. But, as the owner of a company that pays homage to her Italian grandmother who immigrated to New York in the 1930s, the lion means more to Kenton than sheer force. "My ancestors were merchants and they planted sculptures of lions everywhere they traded — and the buildings, bridges, and waterways of the beautiful city of Venice to this day are adorned with the lion motif," Kenton explains. This feline fascination dates back to as early as 1365 BC in Egypt when lions were carved into granite statues and Pharaohs used them as either pets or prey to assert their own supreme authority. It's also been a symbol of desire for many in the luxury realm, particularly within high-fashion houses from the likes of Versace to Gucci (name a stronger sartorial statement than an 18k lion ring flaunting fire opals from its jaws). Not to mention its representation as a prominent Zodiac sign — both Kenton's husband and son happen to be Leos, another reason why the lion is prominently featured across her Celeste Starre collection. "It’s like a little love note to them every day that I wear one," she says.

If you're looking to unleash a wilder side of your personal style or take a journey back in time, we've hunted down a selection of the fiercest lion pieces fit for royalty ahead.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos


Celeste Starre Lucky Leo Necklace, $, available at Celeste Starre
View photos


Maison Monik Lion Ring, $, available at Shopbop
View photos


coceramicsstudio ceramic lion planter, $, available at Etsy
View photos


Celeste Starre Her Majesty Earrings, $, available at Celeste Starre
View photos


Astoria Grand Flemingdon Free Standing Toilet Paper Holder, $, available at Wayfair
View photos


Gucci GG Lion Door-Knocker Earrings, $, available at Matches Fashion
View photos


JamberJewels Origami Lion Earrings, $, available at Etsy
View photos


Sphera Milano 14K Yellow Gold Plated Sterling Silver Lion Pendant Necklace, $, available at Nordstrom Rack
View photos


Bitossi Bel Paese - Lion Side Plate, $, available at Amara
View photos


Omi Woods The Ethiopian Lion Coin Pendant, $, available at Omi Woods
View photos


Amy Peterson Art Studio Male Lion in a Vintage Bathtub Art Print, $, available at Society 6
View photos


MvdT Collection Lion Necklace, $, available at Wolf & Badger
View photos


Urban Outfitters The Lion King Simba Shape Tee, $, available at Urban Outfitters
View photos


The Sis Kiss Leo Lion Ring, $, available at The Sis Kiss
View photos


Carolyn Suzuki Studio Lions Notebook, $, available at Papier
View photos


Lovard Lion Studded Pearl Earrings, $, available at Verishop
View photos


Jonas Loose Succulent Lion iPhone Case, $, available at Fy!
View photos


Alighieri Il Leone Medallion Gold-Plated Necklace, $, available at Net-A-Porter
View photos


CB2 LION DOOR KNOCKER, $, available at CB2
View photos


BellaMantra Small Lion Stacking Ring, $, available at Etsy
View photos


Maison Monik Lion Head Bracelet, $, available at Shopbop
View photos


Versus Brick Lane Bracelet Watch, 40mm, $, available at Nordstrom Rack

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

The Meaning Behind The Scarab Beetle Jewelry Trend

A List Of Lucky Charms, According To Designers

Why The Love Knot Is Such A Meaningful Symbol