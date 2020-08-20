This Mighty Symbol Can’t Be Tamed, But It Can Bring You Strength

When it comes to gems the hidden ones are often stories, not stones. Welcome to Demystified, where we look beyond the jewelry box, past our closets, and into the depths of our most cherished possessions to reveal their cross-cultural significance.



A lion's roaring appeal across continents, cultures, and even centuries is far from surprising. The ruler of the jungle has long reigned as the mightiest depiction of strength from within both its natural habitat and civilization. Its power is perhaps most significantly symbolized in the design world, where the animal's regal and fierce features have been idolized in the form of ornate jewelry pieces throughout history. We chatted with founder and creative director of jewelry company Celeste Starre, Andraya Kenton, to learn more about how the lion symbolizes more than just muscle — it's a physical embodiment of heritage and a portal into the past.



"It has been said that if you wear a ring with the lion's face on the right hand, you activate your leadership skills and the desire to win," Kenton explains. But, as the owner of a company that pays homage to her Italian grandmother who immigrated to New York in the 1930s, the lion means more to Kenton than sheer force. "My ancestors were merchants and they planted sculptures of lions everywhere they traded — and the buildings, bridges, and waterways of the beautiful city of Venice to this day are adorned with the lion motif," Kenton explains. This feline fascination dates back to as early as 1365 BC in Egypt when lions were carved into granite statues and Pharaohs used them as either pets or prey to assert their own supreme authority. It's also been a symbol of desire for many in the luxury realm, particularly within high-fashion houses from the likes of Versace to Gucci (name a stronger sartorial statement than an 18k lion ring flaunting fire opals from its jaws). Not to mention its representation as a prominent Zodiac sign — both Kenton's husband and son happen to be Leos, another reason why the lion is prominently featured across her Celeste Starre collection. "It’s like a little love note to them every day that I wear one," she says.



If you're looking to unleash a wilder side of your personal style or take a journey back in time, we've hunted down a selection of the fiercest lion pieces fit for royalty ahead.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

View photos



Celeste Starre Lucky Leo Necklace, $, available at Lucky Leo Necklace, $, available at Celeste Starre More

View photos



Maison Monik Lion Ring, $, available at Lion Ring, $, available at Shopbop More

View photos



coceramicsstudio ceramic lion planter, $, available at ceramic lion planter, $, available at Etsy More