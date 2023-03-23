‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always’ Sets Trailer For Netflix Debut
The new trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, a stand-alone special premiering on Netflix globally on April 19, has been unleashed.
In the film, set 30 years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise, “Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,” Once & Always reminds viewers that you are always a part of the Ranger family.
Watch the trailer below.
Once a ranger, always a ranger!
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19! #PowerRangers30 pic.twitter.com/DXvtaOTAWp
— POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) March 22, 2023
