Mighty low threatens power outages and heavy alpine snow in B.C.

B.C. and Alberta are in for a stormy start to the week, thanks to a powerful Pacific low, followed by a blast of Arctic air.

The strong low will threaten power outages and heavy snow in B.C.

Before the cold air is ushered in, B.C. has to contend with gusty winds and prolific high-elevation snowfall that will dampen travel.

VictoriaWindGusts

The centre of the low will rush across the Interior Monday evening, promoting gusty winds along coastal B.C.

Victoria is susceptible to damaging, westerly winds in setups like these, with brief wind gusts up to 90 km/h Monday overnight.

Kamloops dealt with heavy snow on Sunday, but the high-elevation snowfall will roll right through into Tuesday, giving us much as 40 cm of snow to ski resorts in the Columbia and Rocky Mountains.

BCHighwayPass

This poses highway pass travel hazards, with over 30 cm forecast for the Coquihala Highway, between Hope and Merritt. Highway 3 across southeastern B.C. also poses some tremendous travel challenges with 30-40 cm of snowfall forecast through Tuesday.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for British Columbia.