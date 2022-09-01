Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Returns with an Action-Packed Season 2 Trailer: 'Ducks Fly Together!'

Mighty Ducks fans rejoice!

On Wednesday, Disney+ released the first look of the highly-anticipated second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

The trailer opens with Josh Duhamel's new character Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who runs an extreme summer hockey institute, as he welcomes a team of high-powered players to the program.

"All of you were invited here because you're the best of the best," he says before action-packed footage of heavy-hitting hockey plays is shown. "What I wanna know is, can you be better? Do you wanna be a legend?"

The rallying cries of "Yeah!" are then interrupted by a small, run-down RV that pulls up to the camp.

"We're the Mighty Ducks," Lauren Graham's character Alex Morrow responds after Gavin asks, "Who are you?"

As the team begins their time at the camp, it soon becomes clear that it'll be a challenging experience for all, as Alex's light-hearted, fun attitude quickly clashes with Gavin's intensity.

Along the way, the Ducks contemplate giving up on the program, with Alex telling her underdog team, "This is not summer camp, this is psycho."

But she soon has a change of heart and begins to encourage them after realizing her team's full potential. "You guys deserve to be here just as much as any of those kids. Ducks fly together," she says.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

Disney+ The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2

The team ultimately decides to stick it out as Alex convinces Gavin that the Ducks aren't to be underestimated.

"These kids have something special, some kind of magic but sometimes you have to break the rules to get where you want to go," she says, later telling Gavin, "I just needed to let you know that i'm going to take you down."

"I'm sorry, is that trash talk?" Gavin asks, to which Alex responds, "I think so! ... I thought it was pretty good."

"Yeah, you're not very good... it was a solid B, maybe," Gavin jokes back.

Centered around a ragtag hockey team, the first The Mighty Ducks movie was released in 1992 and starred Emilio Estevez as Coach Gordon Bombay, along with Joss Ackland, Lane Smith, Josef Sommer, Joshua Jackson and Elden Henson. The hockey flick spawned two sequels — D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994) and D3: The Mighty Ducks (1996) — and an animated series.

In March 2021, the first season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premiered on Disney+, nearly 30 years after the original film franchise. Estevez reprised his role as Gordon Bombay for the 10-episode series alongside Graham, Brady Noon, Swayam Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Julee Cerda, Bella Higginbotham, Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Maxwell Simkins and De'Jon Watts.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Duhamel had joined the cast of the Mighty Ducks and would be replacing Estevez on the series, following news of the actor's exit two months earlier.

Estevez told Deadline at the time that his departure was due to "a good old-fashioned contract dispute" after reports surfaced that claimed he had a disagreement about ABC Signature's COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 will be available to stream on Disney+ on Sept. 28.