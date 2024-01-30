“Mighty Ducks” Alum Shaun Weiss Marks 4 Years of Sobriety Surrounded by Fellow '90s Stars: 'The Best Night'

"The best night! Thanks old friends for coming out," the actor wrote

Shaun Weiss/Instagram Shaun Weiss (center) on Jan. 25, 2024

Shaun Weiss commemorated four years of sobriety surrounded by a support system of fellow '90s stars.

The former child actor, who played goalie Greg Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks films, has been open about his recovery journey and his past drug addiction. Weiss organized a comedy concert event at Corbin Bowl in Tarzana, California, on Thursday, Jan. 25, to mark "four years clean."

There to perform and support Weiss, 44, were: Sabrina the Teenage Witch actor Nate Richert, The Secret World of Alex Mack star Natanya Ross, Salute Your Shorts actor Michael Ray Bower, American Pie actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, The Sandlot actor Marty York and more.

Comedian Ryan Talmo, who hosted the event, wrote on Instagram that the nostalgic night was "emotional" and "something unbelievably amazing."

"This is a night that 10 year old Ryan would be blown away! Pure 90's nostalgia," Talmo wrote on Instagram, sharing moments from the gathering. "But we all came together because we love Shaun and to see him healthy and living his life at his fullest. Every year is a celebration! Because you're bringing everyone together. Happy 4 Birthday! Love you sir!"

Weiss also shared photos from the event, writing in the caption, "The best Night! Thanks old friends for coming out."

The Instagram account for Deformelody, an upcoming horror movie that Weiss appears in, celebrated the actor's sobriety, writing alongside a clip of him onstage at the event, "Congratulations to our incredible cast member @shaunweiss who celebrated 4 years of sobriety!"

"We had a blast at his stand up comedy celebration and enjoyed a night of laughs and 90s legends," read the caption. "We are so proud of Shaun’s strength in his journey of sobriety and his presence in our film elevated the entirety of the project and made us work that much harder to make something special and worthy of time. We cannot wait till the world sees him in this film. It’s like nothing he’s done before."



Bobby Bank/WireImage Shaun Weiss

In 2022, Weiss opened up about struggling with homelessness and recovering from an addiction to methamphetamine and heroin. He said during an Addiction Talk conversation shared on YouTube at the time that it is "hard to see" photos of him from when he was battling the disease, sharing that he "looked horrible and deathly."

He even lost his teeth during that period but was later gifted a full new set of teeth while living in a sober facility.

Everett "D2: The Mighty Ducks" (1994)

In his post about the recent celebration, Weiss tagged the drug addiction treatment center Quest 2 Recovery. When the actor marked 45 months of sobriety back in October, Quest 2 Recovery wrote on Instagram that he is a "living testament that recovery is possible."⁣⁣⁣

"Congratulations on your milestone, Shaun," the center added at the time. "Your journey is a source of hope and strength for everyone on their own path to healing."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.



