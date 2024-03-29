'I might as well retire in my brother's shadow too'

Ethan and Alex Waller will end their professional careers at Northampton Saints [Claire Jones/RedHatPhoto.co.uk]

Northampton Saints prop Alex Waller said it had been "quite a humbling response" since he and his brother announced their retirement.

The 34-year-old said on Tuesday he would hang up his boots, followed a day later by the same announcement from his 31-year-old brother, Ethan.

Between them, they have clocked up 494 appearances for the club, with Alex holding the club record at 370 so far in 15 years.

Ethan Waller joked that he has "spent my career in his shadow, so I thought I might as well retire in it too".

'Ex-rugby mum on Instagram'

The brothers told BBC Radio Northampton they are not quite sure what their mother Sue is going to do next season.

She has been well known among the fans and players for her passionate support of her sons.

"She'll have to change her Instagram account handle to 'ex-rugby mum' we might have to club together to buy her a season ticket to [Franklin's] Gardens," Alex said.

The Waller brothers faced each other when Ethan played for Worcester Warriors [Getty Images]

Both Alex and Ethan say they will miss running out at some of the biggest stadiums and the adrenaline that brings with it.

"I'll miss the passion of the fans, and the European away trips which usually end up with a good night out" remarked Ethan.

Alex added: "We've both played a lot of rugby, we've got a lot of adrenaline under our belts. It's time for a quieter life."

Alex and Ethan Waller with the other members of the '100 club' current Saints players who have won 100 club caps. [Claire Jones/RedHatPhoto.co.uk]

Both brothers have career changes lined up, Alex will work with the commercial side of the club he has played with for his entire career, while Ethan is planning on working in financial services and opening a barbecue school.

"I want to have fun with my kids and be able to be that active, crazy dad", said Alex Waller.

"I want them to know that the grumpy woodworker in the shed actually did some cool stuff when he was younger."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

More on this story

Story continues

Related Internet Links