It might snow in Auburn soon. Here’s when flurries may fall in the Sacramento area

It might snow in Auburn next week, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento Office.

The reason for the potential snow: extremely cold air, by area standards.

There’s a chance of rain and snow starting Monday night, coupled with cloudy skies and temperatures low as 32 degrees. Tuesday, snow becomes more likely with more rain and temperatures reaching 39 degrees.

“I think we’re going to have to get a little closer to it to have some more confidence that something like that is likely — but I do see some potential,” said meteorologist Eric Kurth with the National Weather Service Sacramento Office.

Kurth said while snow isn’t rare for the region, it is uncommon and he encouraged Auburn residents to stay updated on the forecast as it develops into early next week.

Here’s a closer look into Auburn’s forecast leading into early next week, as of Dec. 22, according to the National Weather Service:

WEDNESDAY | High of 49 degrees

Rain mainly before 3 p.m. and southeast wind up to 14 mph with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT | Low of 49

Rain and south-southeast wind 14 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

THURSDAY | High of 49

Rain and south wind 15 to 17 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

THURSDAY NIGHT | Low of 41

Rain and south wind 14 to 16 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

FRIDAY | High of 45

Rain is likely with mostly cloudy skies. South wind 10 to 14 mph with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

FRIDAY NIGHT | Low of 39

Rain. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

SATURDAY | High of 41

Rain. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

SATURDAY NIGHT | Low of 35

Rain likely before 4 a.m. with mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY | High near 41

Rain mainly after 10 a.m. with mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY NIGHT | Low of 35

Rain.

MONDAY | High of 40

Rain likely with mostly cloudy skies.

MONDAY NIGHT | Low of 32

A chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY | High of 39 degrees

Rain and snow are likely with cloudy skies.

