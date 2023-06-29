We Might See A Profit From i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Soon

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. The US$749m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$17m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$7.4m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on i3 Verticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 6 of the American Diversified Financial analysts is that i3 Verticals is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$4.0m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 102% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving i3 Verticals' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. i3 Verticals currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on i3 Verticals, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at i3 Verticals' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of key factors you should further examine:

