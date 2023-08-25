It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) is about to go ex-dividend in the next two days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Domino's Pizza Enterprises' shares before the 28th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.43 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.85 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Domino's Pizza Enterprises has a trailing yield of approximately 1.6% on its current stock price of A$51.73. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Domino's Pizza Enterprises distributed an unsustainably high 144% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Domino's Pizza Enterprises generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Domino's Pizza Enterprises paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 115%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Domino's Pizza Enterprises's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Domino's Pizza Enterprises's earnings per share have dropped 12% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Domino's Pizza Enterprises has increased its dividend at approximately 11% a year on average. That's intriguing, but the combination of growing dividends despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out a larger percentage of profits. Domino's Pizza Enterprises is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Domino's Pizza Enterprises an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's looking like an unattractive opportunity, with its earnings per share declining, while, paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its profits (144%) and cash flow as dividends. This is a starkly negative combination that often suggests a dividend cut could be in the company's near future. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

So if you're still interested in Domino's Pizza Enterprises despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Domino's Pizza Enterprises that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

