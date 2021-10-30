It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Accordingly, Lamb Weston Holdings investors that purchase the stock on or after the 4th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.94 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Lamb Weston Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 1.7% on the current share price of $56.45. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Lamb Weston Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Lamb Weston Holdings is paying out an acceptable 53% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Over the last year it paid out 53% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Lamb Weston Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Lamb Weston Holdings's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Lamb Weston Holdings has delivered 4.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past five years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Lamb Weston Holdings for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share are flat, at least Lamb Weston Holdings has not committed itself to an unsustainable dividend, with its earnings and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable bounds. Bottom line: Lamb Weston Holdings has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in Lamb Weston Holdings despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

