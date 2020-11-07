It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) For Its Next Dividend

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 12th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 27th of November.

Bassett Furniture Industries's next dividend payment will be US$0.13 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.32 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bassett Furniture Industries stock has a trailing yield of around 2.1% on the current share price of $15.17. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Bassett Furniture Industries reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If cash earnings don't cover the dividend, the company would have to pay dividends out of cash in the bank, or by borrowing money, neither of which is long-term sustainable. The good news is it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow in the last year.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Bassett Furniture Industries was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, nine years ago, Bassett Furniture Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bassett Furniture Industries? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

With that being said, if you're still considering Bassett Furniture Industries as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Bassett Furniture Industries that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

