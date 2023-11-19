It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) For Its Next Dividend

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Meaning, you will need to purchase Scotts Miracle-Gro's shares before the 24th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.66 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$2.64 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a trailing yield of 4.6% on the current stock price of $57.88. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Scotts Miracle-Gro lost money last year, so the fact that it's paying a dividend is certainly disconcerting. There might be a good reason for this, but we'd want to look into it further before getting comfortable. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Scotts Miracle-Gro didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 34% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Scotts Miracle-Gro was unprofitable last year and, unfortunately, the general trend suggests its earnings have been in decline over the last five years, making us wonder if the dividend is sustainable at all.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Scotts Miracle-Gro has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.3% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is Scotts Miracle-Gro an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making. However, we note that the dividend was covered by cash flow. It's not that we think Scotts Miracle-Gro is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that being said, if you're still considering Scotts Miracle-Gro as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Scotts Miracle-Gro (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

