It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) For Its Next Dividend

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Gorman-Rupp's shares on or after the 12th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 9th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.70 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Gorman-Rupp has a trailing yield of 2.7% on the current share price of $25.52. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Gorman-Rupp's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Gorman-Rupp can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Gorman-Rupp distributed an unsustainably high 177% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out an unsustainably high 348% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Our definition of free cash flow excludes cash generated from asset sales, so since Gorman-Rupp is paying out such a high percentage of its cash flow, it might be worth seeing if it sold assets or had similar events that might have led to such a high dividend payment.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given Gorman-Rupp's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Gorman-Rupp's earnings per share have dropped 18% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Gorman-Rupp has delivered 8.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Gorman-Rupp is already paying out 177% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Gorman-Rupp for the upcoming dividend? It's looking like an unattractive opportunity, with its earnings per share declining, while, paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its profits (177%) and cash flow as dividends. This is a starkly negative combination that often suggests a dividend cut could be in the company's near future. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that being said, if you're still considering Gorman-Rupp as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Gorman-Rupp (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

