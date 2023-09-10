It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) For Its Next Dividend

It looks like Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Camellia's shares on or after the 14th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.44 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£1.46 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Camellia has a trailing yield of approximately 2.9% on its current stock price of £50.2. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Camellia can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Camellia distributed an unsustainably high 139% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and Camellia fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Camellia's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 20% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Camellia has lifted its dividend by approximately 2.0% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Camellia for the upcoming dividend? It's looking like an unattractive opportunity, with its earnings per share declining, while, paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its profits (139%) and cash flow as dividends. Unless there are grounds to believe a turnaround is imminent, this is one of the least attractive dividend stocks under this analysis. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that being said, if you're still considering Camellia as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Camellia (of which 2 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

