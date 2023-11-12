It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) For Its Next Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust investors that purchase the stock on or after the 16th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.015 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.058 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a trailing yield of approximately 6.4% on its current stock price of £0.909. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust paid out a disturbingly high 281% of its profit as dividends last year, which makes us concerned there's something we don't fully understand in the business.

When the dividend payout ratio is high, as it is in this case, the dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut in the future.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. From this perspective it's somewhat discouraging that earnings per share are down 2.3% but we'd note that investment in future growth can cause a similar impact.

We'd also point out that Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has delivered 11% dividend growth per year on average over the past three years. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust is already paying out 281% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

To Sum It Up

Is Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share are in decline and Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust is paying out what we feel is an uncomfortably high percentage of its profit as dividends. Generally we think dividend investors should avoid businesses in this situation, as high payout ratios and declining earnings can lead to the dividend being cut. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

