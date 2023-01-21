It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy Netcare Limited (JSE:NTC) For Its Next Dividend

Netcare Limited (JSE:NTC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Netcare's shares on or after the 25th of January, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 30th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.30 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed R0.60 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Netcare has a trailing yield of 4.0% on the current share price of ZAR14.82. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Netcare has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Netcare paid out more than half (69%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 60% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Netcare's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 27% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, Netcare has increased its dividend at approximately 1.3% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Netcare got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? It's never good to see earnings per share shrinking, but at least the dividend payout ratios appear reasonable. We're aware though that if earnings continue to decline, the dividend could be at risk. Bottom line: Netcare has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in Netcare and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Netcare that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

