It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy HC Surgical Specialists Limited (Catalist:1B1) For Its Next Dividend

HC Surgical Specialists Limited (Catalist:1B1) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase HC Surgical Specialists' shares on or after the 9th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be S$0.01 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of S$0.02 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, HC Surgical Specialists has a trailing yield of 6.3% on the current stock price of SGD0.315. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Last year, HC Surgical Specialists paid out 102% of its income as dividends, which is above a level that we're comfortable with, especially if the company needs to reinvest in its business. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 50% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and HC Surgical Specialists fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. HC Surgical Specialists's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.7% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. HC Surgical Specialists has seen its dividend decline 8.1% per annum on average over the past seven years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid HC Surgical Specialists? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. Additionally, HC Surgical Specialists is paying out quite a high percentage of its earnings, and more than half its cash flow, so it's hard to evaluate whether the company is reinvesting enough in its business to improve its situation. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

Although, if you're still interested in HC Surgical Specialists and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. We've identified 6 warning signs with HC Surgical Specialists (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

