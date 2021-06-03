You might not be drinking enough water, but these water bottles can help

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You’ve heard it before, but drinking water is super important for digestion, your joints, your skin — everything! But I’ll be the first to admit that I need to drink more water. My love of Diet Coke and coffee doesn’t exactly contribute to my overall health, and the benefits of drinking water trump all.

So, this week on In The Know Live: Kitchen Gadgets, I’m talking about a few new Amazon items I’ve picked up for motivating me to put down the soda and opt instead for a glass of quality H2O.

You’ve probably seen a few different guidelines online for how much water you should be drinking per day. Some sources will say you should drink six to eight cups a day, while others will say you need to drink half your weight in ounces.

However, the amount of water you’re supposed to drink depends on your overall health, metabolism, size, activity level and more. So if you really want a more accurate hydration goal for yourself, you should talk to your doctor.

Otherwise, Harvard Medical School says that most healthy people need four to six cups of water per day, while The National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine recommends that men get about 3.7 liters (16.5 cups) a day and that women get 2.7 liters (about 11.5 cups). The latter includes water from the food you eat, hence the big difference.

If you think even four to six cups is a lot, you’re probably not drinking enough water. So, get yourself a gallon-sized water bottle with hourly goals printed on the side to remind you to keep sipping. Or, get a bottle with a strainer for infusing your water with fruit to add flavor.

Learn more about these products on this episode of In The Know Live: Kitchen Gadgets above!

