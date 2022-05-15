There might be metal in recalled gummies from Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers

If your Skittles, Starburst or Life Savers gummies seem a little hard the next time you start to chew them, maybe they’re among the lots recalled because they might have “a very thin metal strand embedded in the gummies or loose in the bag.”

That’s from the FDA-posted recall notice from Mars Wrigley Confectionery, which said, “We received reports from consumers alerting us to this matter and are not aware of any illnesses to date.”

Mars Wrigley said a different company made the gummies, which went to Canada and Mexico as well as the United States. Here are the United States-distributed products recalled and the first three numbers of the 10-digit manufacturing code listed on the product:

▪ Starburst Gummies, Original Flavor, Share Size, 3.5-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 136, 139, 140.

▪ Starburst Gummies, Original Flavor, Peg Pack, 5.8-ounce pack, all code numbers.

▪ Starburst Gummies, Sours Flavor, Share Size, 3.5-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 134, 135, 137-142.

▪ Starburst Gummies, Sours Flavor, Peg Pack, 5.8-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 134, 135, 137-142.

▪ Starburst Gummies, Sour Berries Flavor, Peg Pack, 5.8-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 135, 138, 139.

▪ Life Savers Gummies, Five Flavor, Peg Pack, 7-ounce or 3.22-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 136, 139.

▪ Life Savers Gummies, Wild Berries Flavor, Peg Pack, 7-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 136-138, 140, 147, 149-152.

▪ Life Savers Gummies, Sour Gummies Flavor, Peg Pack, 7-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201.

▪ Skittles Gummies, Original Flavor, Peg Pack, 5.8-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 139-218.

▪ Skittles Gummies, Original Flavor, Stand Up Pouch, 12-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 139-218.

▪ Skittles Gummies, Wild Berry Flavor, Peg Pack, 5.8-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 138-218.

▪ Skittles Gummies, Wild Berry Flavor, Stand Up Pouch, 12-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 138-218.

▪ Skittles Gummies, Sour Gummies Flavor, Peg Pack, 5.8-ounce pack, code Nos. beginning with 204-218.

If you have any of these, toss it or return it to the store of purchase for a refund. If you have questions, reach out to Mars Wrigley online or by calling 800-651-2564.