‘We might lose by 100.’ TCU jokes hit social media after Georgia builds big lead

TCU did not have the start it was hoping for Monday night and the social media trolls had their jokes ready for the Horned Frogs.

The Georgia Bulldogs’ 31-7 lead in the first half instigated jokes and memes at TCU’s expense, especially the Frogs’ defense, which struggled to slow down quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs offense.

“Why didn’t Michigan just try what Georgia is doing,” Reddit CFB mocked on Twitter.

It wasn’t just anti-TCU people losing faith early. Diehard Frogs fans were not liking the team’s chances after they fell behind.

“We might lose by 100,” Heim Barbecue posted after TCU fell behind by 17.

“This isn’t even competitive,” another poster said on Twitter.

Why didn't Michigan just try what Georgia is doing? — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 10, 2023

TCU’s defense trying to stop Georgia in the national championship: pic.twitter.com/T5egzlwz1j — Brian Y (@byysports) January 10, 2023

Could be a blowout pic.twitter.com/CONK2YGe4y — The Rise of Sometimes Essential TyWalker️ (@TyWalker716) January 10, 2023

If Georgia scores every time it gets the ball, I don't love TCU's chances the rest of the way. — David Ubben (@davidubben) January 10, 2023