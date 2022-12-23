This Year Might Have Let You Down, But These 23 Products Really Won't

Problem solving products

Problem solving products

Well, this year has been a lot, hasn’t it? If you feel anything like us, it can go and do one, right?

What we need now is a helping hand, some reliability, and not a little bit of self-care. We want our problems solved and our stresses relieved, thank you very much.

Which is why we’ve rounded us some products guaranteed to deliver one or more of the above. If you’re feeling exhausted by ~ gestures vaguely ~ all this, these are the affordable buys that are actually worth your time and energy.

It holds up to four times its own weight in water, but don't worry about drowning your plants – it releases the liquid as and when it's needed.

£6.45 for 250g at Amazon

They come in silver and gold tones and have little spheres that you can spin or adjust when you just need something to fuss at (which, for me, is about 98% of the time I spend in meetings).

£3.99 at Amazon

Its medium support filling is neither too soft nor too stiff, and reviewers reckon it's the best pillow they've found to banish their post-sleep neck pain. It's machine-washable too!

£15.55 at Amazon

Its built-in drainer makes it really easy to strain, and it's ridiculously easy and speedy to use.

£9.99 at Amazon

Their built-in vacuum pumps draw all the wine-ruining oxygen out of the bottle, effectively re-corking your best booze whenever you need to close it.

£6.99 for four at Amazon

There's something almost Bruce Almighty-like about how easy and satisfying this low-effort peeler is, right?

£10 at Amazon

They shrink or expand according to the surface you're placing them over, meaning they can be used to cover everything from half-eaten watermelons to pots of chilli! They're dishwasher, freezer, and microwave-safe, and reviewers back up their spill-proof claims too.

£8.48 for 12 at Amazon

Customers use it for everything from their ovens to the annoying pet smells on their sofa, and the results are impressive (seriously, check out some of the before-and-after pics in the review section).

£3.29 for 500g at Amazon

The silent lid of this bin closes extra tight to ensure that absolutely no odours escape (and judging by the reviews, it's really good at its job). It opens via a step-on pedal that you can access from three sides, and its surface is fingerprint-proof too!

£14.81 at Amazon

They're sealed at the side rather than the bottom to prevent splitting under the weight of rubbish, and they're triple-layered too to prevent leakage (I don't dream about bin bags that often, but if I did, I'm pretty sure this is what I'd think up).

£3.55 for ten 50L bags at Amazon

I feel like people don't talk enough about how hard it is to apply lipstick properly – one wonky line can turn you from "high-glam makeup guru" to "slightly overenthusiastic child who got into a makeup bag" in no time. This tinted lip balm from Burt's Bees is much more forgiving than regular lipstick, and the hydrating formula is great for your lips too! It contains hydrating beeswax and skin-enriching pomegranate extract, and customers say the finish from this balm is incredible.

£5.99 at Amazon

As someone who 1) has long hair, 2) has a fringe, and 3) considers washing and drying my locks to be a Herculean task, I face a *lot* of stringy, flat 'dos throughout the week. This dry shampoo is the only one I can count on to add volume without any itchiness, and it actually does last all day too.

£2.39 at Amazon

Anyone who owns an air fryer will understand how invaluable they are as a mid-week cooking hack (I'm currently on a ten-minute salmon roll) – but if you're as shamelessly greedy and ungrateful as I am, you demand even more convenience from devices your ancestors probably would have worshipped as gods. Enter: these oh-so-handy greaseproof liners which mean you don't have to do The Big Basket Clean after a long day's work. They don't have any holes in their base so no oil will leak through, they're suitable for use up to 232℃, and they come in various sizes (so you can choose the right one for your appliance). Game-changing.

£8.49 for 50 at Amazon

I have this weird habit of putting on about five layers of clothing when it's cold out without ever considering that my hands will get cold too when I'm outside, and I also somehow fail to remember that I'm addicted to my phone whenever I do eventually buy gloves. Thankfully, these toasty, touchscreen-friendly options are here to help me break the cycle – the rubber triangles on their palms makes them perfect for cyclists, though I find they're equally useful for preventing those annoying red strain marks you get from carrying too much shopping home too.

£8.49 at Amazon

It basically turns every surface I lie down on into a bed – what more can I say?

£22 at Amazon – available in one size and five colours

The length. The fluffy cover. The flexibility. The under-duvet full-body-warming potential. She's got it all.

£12.99 at Amazon

Reviewers reckon its tint lasts for up to six weeks, which sounds pretty appealing if (like me) you reckon you spend that amount of time per year filling in your brows anyway.

£5.08 at Amazon – available in four shades

Not only can you set the timer to achieve the perfect, uniform done-ness (I'm a jammy yolks girl, but you do you), but this pretty inexpensive cooker also means you won't have to face washing greasy pans or wispy egg white-filled pots of water in the morning. It's perfect for familes because it can cook up to seven eggs at once, and it'll create impressive, low-hassle poached eggs and omelettes too.

£15.99 at Amazon

Anyone with taste understands three things to be true: 1) leftovers make the best lunches, 2) non-glass food containers aren't worth the cupboard space they take up, and 3) every meal needs at least two courses. This two-segment lunchbox completely gets it, and it's microwave, oven, freezer, and dishwasher-safe too – oh, and did we mention the cutlery in its lid?

£9.50 at Amazon

Spritz this stuff over the affected areas before chucking your shirt in the wash – customers say it's saved them a tonne of hassle.

£4 at Amazon

Don't let that innocent little smile fool you – the scourer on the back of this sponge banishes stubborn dirt so effectively that I always find myself thinking the word 'obliterate :)' every time I use it. It'll stay firm in cold water to tackle tough stains without scratching your dishes, and it softens up in warmer liquid for lighter washing.

£2.50 at Amazon

This translucent powder claims to work on all skin tones, and because it's so finely-milled, it'll give a really smooth, almost filtered finish to your skin. It's a great way to make your five-minute, rushing-out-the-door makeup look like it took way longer, or even just as an addition to an otherwise bare face!

£12.99 at Amazon

It attracts the moisture in the air to keep it away from your windows and prevent them from fogging up! My coworker used hers continually for over a month before she had to 'reset' it in the microwave for the first time.

£7.95 at Amazon

