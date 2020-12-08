What might happen to vacant department stores? Flats are planned at one former Debenhams site

Hammerson has announced plans to bring forward a build-to-rent residential scheme at Highcross in Leicester’s city centre (Hammerson)

Up until last month, retail landlords might have thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse. Firms that have seen rental income drop due to the pandemic, with a number of tenants not in a position to pay rent, may have even felt (some) positivity going into December. That was thanks to ‘non-essential’ retailers getting the green light to reopen from lockdown, and hopes around a coronavirus vaccine increasing. But for many property firms, and thousands of retail workers, there was little to celebrate last week.

Workers and numerous building owners were dealt a blow on December 30 when Topshop owner Arcadia Group collapsed into administration. There was pain a day later when administrators to ailing department store group Debenhams “regretfully concluded that they should commence a wind-down” of the UK business.

Frasers Group, led by Mike Ashley, confirmed on December 7 that it is in negotiations with the administrators of Debenhams' UK business regarding a potential rescue transaction for the UK division.

Frasers said whilst it hopes that a rescue package can be put in place and jobs saved, “time is short and the position is further complicated by the recent administration of the Arcadia Group, Debenhams' biggest concession holder…. There is no certainty that any transaction will take place, particularly if discussions cannot be concluded swiftly”.

While landlords will be hoping buyers can be found for all, or parts, of Arcadia and Debenhams, there are no guaranteed deals yet. So, there could be some sites potentially becoming vacant in the event no rescue happens.

Debenhams’ total shop floor space spans 13.6 million square feet according to consultants Local Data Company and Altus, The Telegraph reported last week.

For firms that lease stores to Debenhams, that could be a serious headache, with huge sites left to work with if they do become vacant. But, as property developer Hammerson shows with new plans today, landlords can look at various ways of changing the use of sites.

Hammerson’s proposal

Retail property giant Hammerson, a part owner in London’s Brent Cross mall, has revealed plans for a build-to-rent residential scheme at the Highcross centre in Leicester.

It is working with private rented homes developer Packaged Living to create proposals ahead of submitting a planning application in 2021.

The development would see part of the former Debenhams department store, which is vacant, at Highcross, transformed into new high-quality homes for local people and major improvements in enlivening New Bond Street, Leicester, where the entrance will be located.

It would provide over 300 new homes and improved public realm works for the area, alongside resident amenities including co-working space and a private dining room.

The retail frontage onto the mall at Highcross will be retained and the space transformed into smaller and more flexible space for retail and leisure brands.

Hammerson says the proposal supports its “strategy to reduce the amount of floor space occupied by challenged retail categories at its flagship destinations".

Mark Bourgeois, managing director UK and Ireland at Hammerson says the announcement “is another example of the steps we are taking to manage the structural shift in retail whilst maintaining the vibrancy at our flagship destinations through a diversified offer and mix of uses. … This exciting project will meet demand for rented accommodation in Leicester city centre and ensure Highcross remains an exciting destination for visitors, whilst supporting local businesses and boosting footfall".

Other retail landlords looking at residential

Hammerson is not the only company looking at residential developments across parts of its retail estate. NewRiver in October said it had continued to progress residential conversion opportunities across its retail and community pub portfolio.

Meanwhile the former owner of Lakeside last year unveiled potential plans for some 1000 homes next to the Essex shopping centre.

What options are there if Debenhams stores do become vacant?

In the event that no last minute deal for Debenhams is secured and the branches become empty, landlords could look at various options.

Any proposals would be subject to planning permission and the location would have to be carefully considered. Firms could hunt for a replacement tenant, but that would not be easy given high street difficulties.

Stephen Springham, head of retail research at Knight Frank, says: “If landlords weren’t already exploring contingency plans for Debenhams stores, they are now. But many will struggle to backfill the space directly and will need to be creative and think longer term. Repurposing to other uses may be an option, but is actually a lot more complex than many appreciate.”

David Fox, co-head of retail agency at Colliers International, says each building in the Debenhams portfolio “offers unique challenges and opportunities”. He says there could be potential for retailers to lease subdivided floorplates, with “fully immersive leisure operators” taking some parts of the space.

In recent years there has been demand for more sites where leisure firms can offer experiences, such as escape rooms and even axe throwing.

Fox adds that medium and longer term strategies could “involve a number of hotel occupiers, conversions for offices and co-working spaces and, in city centres in particular, residential development”.

People will be hoping Debenhams gets a lifeline from Frasers Group. But, if that does not happen and there are sites that do become empty, landlords can shop around for different ideas on how to give them life again.

