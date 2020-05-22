You might face 14-day quarantine if you go abroad this summer

Photo credit: Getty Images

Thanks to the extraordinarily warm weather, and the fact we've been confined to our homes for weeks, you'd be forgiven for being desperate for a holiday.

But cabinet minister Brandon Lewis has urged holiday-makers to be prepared for a 14 day quarantine on their return, if they choose to go abroad this summer.

In a new interview with BBC Breakfast, the Northern Ireland Secretary explained: "The reality is, we are saying to people: if you are going abroad, you need to look at the fact you may well need to quarantine when you come back."

This is likely to be in line with the 14-day quarantine the government are expected to implement for anyone arriving into the UK, from next month.

Lewis continued that the quarantine period would be reviewed every three weeks - much like all of the government's legislation to find coronavirus. "I can’t say how long this quarantine will last for, that is something that will be down to the scientific advice at every stage as we assess it in terms of keeping that R (infection) level down," he added.

Any passengers arriving in the UK by plane, ferry or train would be asked to provide an address to UK Border Force officials about they would self-isolate, and could be fined up to £1,000 if they're found to be breaking the quarantine, BBC say.

Currently, the government recommends against international travel unless absolutely necessary, but many tourism boards and the travel industry are hoping sooner.

Head of aviation at online travel agency Flight Centre UK, Justin Penny, told Cosmopolitan, “It’s very hard to predict exactly what is going to happen and with little indication of when travel restrictions will lift it is hard to say for certain, but we are hopeful that autumn and winter travel will be back on the cards.”

Fingers crossed!

