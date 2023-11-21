Who might be Christmas number one after Lad Baby pull out?
The competition for this year's Christmas number one is wide open now that LadBaby have declared themselves to be out of the running.
The duo is stepping aside to allow others a chance after having the last five Christmas number-one songs, dating back as far as 2018.
"After five amazing years we’ve decided to pass the baton over to the Great British public and we’re not going for Christmas number one this year," Mark Hoyle told the Metro.
Some of their Christmas singles included witty remixes of famous songs, such as We Built This City on Sausage Rolls (a take on Starships’ classic hit from 1985) and Don’t Stop Me Eatin’ (a parody cover of Journey’s hit Don’t Stop Believin’).
The Pogues, who lost out to Pet Shop Boys' Always on My Mind for the Christmas number-one spot in 1987, appear to be the favourites to top the Christmas chart in 2023.
Many will be hoping to break the good news to Shane MacGowan and his family this Christmas, perhaps because of his hospitalisation last year.
Ace Odds has the latest odds for this year's Christmas number one. Here's a closer look at them.
What are the odds?
The Pogues
5/4 - 44.4 per cent
Ed Sheeran
8/1 - 11.1 per cent
The Beatles
8/1 11.1 per cent
Taylor Swift
9/1 - 10 per cent
Adele
9/1 - 10 per cent
Sam Ryder
10/1 - 9.1 per cent
JVKE
10/1 - 9.1 per cent
Sidemen
12/1 - 7.7 per cent
Wham!
12/1 - 7.7 per cent
Lewis Capaldi
16/1 - 5.9 per cent
Dua Lipa
16/1 - 5.9 per cent
Cliff Richard
16/1 - 5.9 per cent
Mariah Carey
20/1 - 4.8 per cent
Harry Styles
20/1 - 4.8 per cent
Slade
25/1 - 3.8 per cent
The Kunts
25/1 - 3.8 per cent
Justin Bieber
25/1 - 3.8 per cent
Coldplay
25/1 - 3.8 per cent