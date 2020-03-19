It Might Be Better To Avoid KPS AG's (ETR:KSC) Upcoming Dividend

It looks like KPS AG (ETR:KSC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 23rd of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of March.

KPS's next dividend payment will be €0.35 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €0.35 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, KPS has a trailing yield of approximately 6.9% on its current stock price of €5.05. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. KPS distributed an unsustainably high 115% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 64% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and KPS fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Extraordinarily few companies are capable of persistently paying a dividend that is greater than their profits.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. KPS's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 7.6% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. KPS has delivered an average of 21% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. KPS is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid KPS? It's never fun to see a company's earnings per share in retreat. Worse, KPS's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.

Although, if you're still interested in KPS and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for KPS that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

